SOCHI (Sputnik) — Active cooperation between Russian and other law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime continues, despite the current political... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
Cooperation With Foreign Law Enforcers Ongoing Despite Politics, Russian Authorities Says
SOCHI (Sputnik) — Active cooperation between Russian and other law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime continues, despite the current political situation, the head of the Main Directorate for International Legal Cooperation and of the Organizational and Legal Department of Moscow’s Prosecutor General's Office, Sergey Plokhov, has said.
“Over the eight months of this year we have organized the consideration of more than 3000 requests for legal assistance in criminal cases of this category [cybercrime] from the competent authorities of the countries. This figure has already exceeded last year's results... The most active cooperation in this part is currently conducted jointly with Belarus, Armenia, the Republic of Korea, Poland, Turkey, and France... The number of requests that we process and send demonstrates that there is very active cooperation with law enforcement agencies of foreign countries, even despite the current political situation,” he explained.
Moreover, speaking at the Kuban Cybersecurity Conference “Kuban CSC 2022”, Plokhov noted that “some jurisdictions refuse to cooperate with us and to exchange data for law enforcement purposes".
“This year, for example, the competent authorities of European states refused 42 times on political grounds to extradite people to us. There are sporadic cases of refusal of legal assistance in criminal cases. Unfortunately, only criminals benefit from this position, and we consider it unacceptable,” he continued.
Russia, for its part, continues to fulfill its obligations and cooperate with these countries that refuse extradition, while the country continues to fulfill their requests for legal assistance, Plokhov pointed out.
"We keep saying that we are open to equal, non-politicized law enforcement cooperation with all nations of the world, because our common enemy is the criminal, regardless of his nationality,” he stressed.