Cooperation With Foreign Law Enforcers Ongoing Despite Politics, Russian Authorities Says

“Over the eight months of this year we have organized the consideration of more than 3000 requests for legal assistance in criminal cases of this category [cybercrime] from the competent authorities of the countries. This figure has already exceeded last year's results... The most active cooperation in this part is currently conducted jointly with Belarus, Armenia, the Republic of Korea, Poland, Turkey, and France... The number of requests that we process and send demonstrates that there is very active cooperation with law enforcement agencies of foreign countries, even despite the current political situation,” he explained.