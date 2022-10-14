https://sputniknews.com/20221014/cdc-warns-flu-season-beginning-early-in-us-outbreaks-tracked-in-washington-dc-nyc-texas-1101865537.html

CDC Warns Flu Season Beginning Early in US, Outbreaks Tracked in Washington, DC, NYC, Texas

CDC Warns Flu Season Beginning Early in US, Outbreaks Tracked in Washington, DC, NYC, Texas

Millions of influenza cases each year cost the country billions of dollars in productivity, according to estimates, and can cause tens of thousands of... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

"We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), told NBC News on Friday.The “season” for influenza, when the majority of outbreaks happen each year, typically begins in December and peaks in February, the coldest months in the United States.Between 12,000 and 52,000 Americans die from influenza in a typical year in the United States, according to CDC data, although years with particularly bad outbreaks can be much higher. During the winter of 2017-2018, for example, 80,000 died in the US from the viral respiratory illness.Health officials have said they are expecting the coming winter to be worse than several recent years because most masking restrictions have been lifted across the US. Masking had a noticeable effect on limiting the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses in addition to COVID-19 - so much so that one lineage, the B/Yamagata strain, is believed to have gone extinct as a result.Christine Paik, a spokesperson for the Poway Unified School District in San Diego, California, told CNN on Wednesday that nearly 400 students were absent in a single day “with cold and flu-like symptoms.”The CDC is recommending that as many people as possible get their flu shots, which is an annual vaccination against what officials have judged to be the most likely influenza strains to cause a serious outbreak that year.“CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October,” it continues. “There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness; those need to be started as early as possible.”

