https://sputniknews.com/20221014/bank-indonesia-calls-on-importers-exporters-to-stop-payments-in-us-dollar-reports-say-1101853211.html

Bank Indonesia Calls on Importers, Exporters to Stop Payments in US Dollar, Reports Say

Bank Indonesia Calls on Importers, Exporters to Stop Payments in US Dollar, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bank Indonesia has called on importers and exporters to use national currencies in international payments to reduce the dependence of... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T14:30+0000

2022-10-14T14:30+0000

2022-10-14T14:30+0000

world

indonesia

asia & pacific

us dollar

dedollarisation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg

Prastowo proposed to employ a two-way payment system using national currencies, saying that a conversion fee applies to the settlements in international currency, and that in dollar payments the charge doubles.China, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia have already agreed to use the mechanism of two-way payments, with Singapore and the Philippines planning to join the system, the economist added.On Thursday, CEO of the financial services firm Sovereign Wealth Management, Gary Korolev, told Sputnik that the US dollar is currently on the path of moving away from being a single reserve currency, and it will likely be competing with the BRICS currency system.

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indonesia, asia & pacific, us dollar, dedollarisation