https://sputniknews.com/20221014/aoc-gets-confronted-by-voters-for-supporting-war-in-ukraine-1101827403.html

AOC Gets Confronted by Voters for Supporting War in Ukraine

AOC Gets Confronted by Voters for Supporting War in Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the WHO warning of a COVID-19 surge, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T09:03+0000

2022-10-14T09:03+0000

2022-10-14T09:03+0000

the backstory

ukraine

donbass

nato

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101827256_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0696041fa6ec743b52df6e716c95e06a.png

AOC Gets Confronted by Voters for Supporting War in Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the WHO warning of a COVID-19 surge, and the UK sending air defense missiles to Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst| The Crime of Journalism in Ukraine, Antony Blinken, and The Importance of Controlling EnergyWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | A NATO Shell Almost Killed Wyatt, Western Media Failing to Cover Ukraine, and Ukraine's War on EducationTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Tyler Nixon Smeared by Hunter Biden Attorney, The Weaponization of the Judiciary, and Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Nearly One Billion DollarsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda and Wyatt Reed about Wyatt's recent experience near a shelling in Ukraine, how people in the Donbass region are living, and Ukraine specifically targeting Wyatt. Wyatt and Mark talked about the targeted shelling of Wyatt's hotel and the American media ignoring Americans being targeted by Ukraine. Mark and Wyatt spoke about the history of the abuse hurled at Eastern Ukrainians and the geopolitics of controlling energy.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Alex Jones, Hunter Biden's lawyers, and Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party. Tyler commented on Tulsi Gabbard and her decision to leave the war-mongering Democrat party. Tyler talked about the Daily Mail article that mentioned his name and why Hunter Biden's lawyer is saying Tyler was the middleman for the Hunter Biden laptop.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

ukraine, donbass, nato, аудио, radio, radio sputnik