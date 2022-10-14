International
Breaking News: Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations, Putin Says
About 2 People May Die of Famine Every Minute in East Africa in End of 2022 - NGO
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - There is a high possibility that one person will die every 36 seconds from starvation between October and December in East Africa...
About 2 People May Die of Famine Every Minute in East Africa in End of 2022 - NGO

12:39 GMT 14.10.2022
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - There is a high possibility that one person will die every 36 seconds from starvation between October and December in East Africa, international charity Oxfam said on Friday.
"One person is likely to die of hunger every 36 seconds between now and the end of the year in drought-stricken East Africa as the worst-hit areas hurtle towards famine," the organization said in a statement.
The situation in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan is deteriorating very quickly amid drought, regional conflicts, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, the statement read, adding that 6 million children across the four countries are facing malnutrition.
"Oxfam analysis of the latest available data suggests that the rate at which people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are dying of hunger has increased since May when it estimated that a person was dying every 48 seconds and dangerous delays in providing aid to millions on the brink of starvation," the statement noted.
According to the organization, currently, there is a funding gap of over $3 billion in UN appeals for Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan.
In addition, the prices of basic food necessities have doubled and sometimes tripled in recent months in the region, the statement said.
