About 2 People May Die of Famine Every Minute in East Africa in End of 2022 - NGO

About 2 People May Die of Famine Every Minute in East Africa in End of 2022 - NGO

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - There is a high possibility that one person will die every 36 seconds from starvation between October and December in East Africa

"One person is likely to die of hunger every 36 seconds between now and the end of the year in drought-stricken East Africa as the worst-hit areas hurtle towards famine," the organization said in a statement.The situation in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan is deteriorating very quickly amid drought, regional conflicts, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, the statement read, adding that 6 million children across the four countries are facing malnutrition.According to the organization, currently, there is a funding gap of over $3 billion in UN appeals for Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan.In addition, the prices of basic food necessities have doubled and sometimes tripled in recent months in the region, the statement said.

