US Mulls Relationship with Saudi Arabia Over Oil Production

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

US mulls relationship with Saudi Arabia over oil production On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including U.S. rethinking their relationship with Saudi Arabia over its decision to cut oil production.

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass DestructionElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Harvey - Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed the ongoing troubles of Joe Biden's administration.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former UN weapons of mass destruction inspector Scott Ritter to talk about the culprits of the Crimean Bridge explosion based on Russia's investigation.Later in the hour, Veteran war correspondent, Elijah Magnier, spoke to Fault Lines about the US reaction to Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production and the promise of "consequences" against the nation by President Joe Biden.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by Senator Ted Harvey about President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, possible charges on tax crimes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

