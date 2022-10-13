https://sputniknews.com/20221013/us-defense-secretary--nato-chief-hold-press-conference-in-brussels-1101818229.html
US Defense Secretary & NATO Chief Hold Press Conference in Brussels
US Defense Secretary & NATO Chief Hold Press Conference in Brussels
Earlier in the day, Mr Stoltenberg held a separate press conference, answering questions from the media about the most pressing issues of European security. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium, where US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are giving a press briefing following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
News
