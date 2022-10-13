International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/ukraines-top-diplomat-tricked-into-admitting-kievs-responsibility-for-blowing-things-up-in-russia-1101814600.html
Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tricked Into Admitting Kiev's Responsibility for Blowing Things Up in Russia
Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tricked Into Admitting Kiev's Responsibility for Blowing Things Up in Russia
Earlier this month, the massive bridge that spans the Kerch Strait and links the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland was damaged by a powerful... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T14:09+0000
2022-10-13T14:09+0000
world
ukraine
russia
explosions
responsibility
dmytro kuleba
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550996_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27ebf5b271158b5a25aa8439c076484a.jpg
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has admitted that Kiev was responsible for the explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod and in Crimea. The revelation came during a private Zoom conversation with whom he thought to be former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.Unfortunately for Kuleba, he conversed not with McFaul but with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus, who were quick to make the contents of the conversation public.A video fragment of the conversation in question, which has since been uploaded on social media, shows Kuleba initially claiming that Crimea is not regarded by Ukraine as the “nearest operational target.”However, after his interlocutor kept pressing him about attacks and acts of sabotage perpetrated in Russian territory, he claimed that he is aware of “certain activities” being perpetrated by intelligence operatives.“Well, if you ask me, for example, about who is blowing up something in Crimea or in Belgorod, in a private conversation – as private as it can be on Zoom – I would tell you that yes, that’s us,” Kuleba confessed.This development came as Russia’s Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge last week.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550996_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af0b4b583a151162ec611ecbdabd2178.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, explosions, responsibility, dmytro kuleba
ukraine, russia, explosions, responsibility, dmytro kuleba

Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tricked Into Admitting Kiev's Responsibility for Blowing Things Up in Russia

14:09 GMT 13.10.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysUkraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives prior to talk to the press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022. European Union foreign ministers on Monday will discuss current affairs and have an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Global Gateway. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives prior to talk to the press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022. European Union foreign ministers on Monday will discuss current affairs and have an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Global Gateway. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, the massive bridge that spans the Kerch Strait and links the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland was damaged by a powerful explosion, with Russian authorities stating that Ukrainian agents were behind the attack.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has admitted that Kiev was responsible for the explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod and in Crimea. The revelation came during a private Zoom conversation with whom he thought to be former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.
Unfortunately for Kuleba, he conversed not with McFaul but with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus, who were quick to make the contents of the conversation public.
A video fragment of the conversation in question, which has since been uploaded on social media, shows Kuleba initially claiming that Crimea is not regarded by Ukraine as the “nearest operational target.”
However, after his interlocutor kept pressing him about attacks and acts of sabotage perpetrated in Russian territory, he claimed that he is aware of “certain activities” being perpetrated by intelligence operatives.
“Well, if you ask me, for example, about who is blowing up something in Crimea or in Belgorod, in a private conversation – as private as it can be on Zoom – I would tell you that yes, that’s us,” Kuleba confessed.
This development came as Russia’s Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge last week.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала