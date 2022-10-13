https://sputniknews.com/20221013/ukraines-top-diplomat-tricked-into-admitting-kievs-responsibility-for-blowing-things-up-in-russia-1101814600.html
Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tricked Into Admitting Kiev's Responsibility for Blowing Things Up in Russia
Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tricked Into Admitting Kiev's Responsibility for Blowing Things Up in Russia
Earlier this month, the massive bridge that spans the Kerch Strait and links the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland was damaged by a powerful explosion, with Russian authorities stating that Ukrainian agents were behind the attack.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has admitted that Kiev was responsible for the explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod and in Crimea. The revelation came during a private Zoom conversation with whom he thought to be former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.Unfortunately for Kuleba, he conversed not with McFaul but with famous Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus, who were quick to make the contents of the conversation public.A video fragment of the conversation in question, which has since been uploaded on social media, shows Kuleba initially claiming that Crimea is not regarded by Ukraine as the “nearest operational target.”However, after his interlocutor kept pressing him about attacks and acts of sabotage perpetrated in Russian territory, he claimed that he is aware of “certain activities” being perpetrated by intelligence operatives.“Well, if you ask me, for example, about who is blowing up something in Crimea or in Belgorod, in a private conversation – as private as it can be on Zoom – I would tell you that yes, that’s us,” Kuleba confessed.This development came as Russia’s Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge last week.
Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tricked Into Admitting Kiev's Responsibility for Blowing Things Up in Russia
Earlier this month, the massive bridge that spans the Kerch Strait and links the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland was damaged by a powerful explosion, with Russian authorities stating that Ukrainian agents were behind the attack.
