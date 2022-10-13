https://sputniknews.com/20221013/uk-rushes-to-save-trade-deal-with-india-pushed-to-verge-of-collapse-over-immigration-pact-1101797666.html

UK Rushes to Save Trade Deal With India Pushed to ‘Verge of Collapse’ Over Immigration Pact

UK Rushes to Save Trade Deal With India Pushed to ‘Verge of Collapse’ Over Immigration Pact

UK media previously reported that the fate of the flagship trade deal was threatened as New Delhi was “shocked and disappointed” over the “disrespectful”... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T10:53+0000

2022-10-13T10:53+0000

2022-10-13T10:53+0000

world

uk

liz truss

trade deal

free trade agreement

suella braverman

london

piyush goyal

migration

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097041294_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7c43db62357ca660d953847e705c4c50.jpg

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Thursday vowed to deepen trade ties with India amid reports that Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comment about migrants supposedly put the ambitious deal on the “verge of collapse.”“I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country — the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,” Braverman said in an interview with The Spectre."We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India," Cleverly stated when asked about her collegue's recent claim.Last week , a London spokesperson said that the UK will not “sacrifice quality for speed and will only sign when we have a deal that meets the UK’s interests.”Besides the number of visas for Indian workers and students, the two countries have yet to sort out differences over the payments made by Indian workers into Britain’s social security system. New Delhi wants to bring the payments made towards the social security scheme back to its economy if certain Indian workers return home.The British home secretary’s comments also indicate that the migration and mobility issues would undergo political vetting before becoming part of the trade deal. This is proved by Secretary for International Trade Kemi Badenoch comments, as she raised concerns over opening up of the UK’s services sector for more Indian immigration under the free trade agreement.“I am not in a rush to sign trade deals. I want good deals with these countries. We need to make sure that every deal is great for the UK,” Badenoch said.With help of the free trade agreement, the two countries intended to double bilateral trade, at present valued at $15 billion, over the next 10 years.

https://sputniknews.com/20221007/india-uk-squabble-over-much-hyped-free-trade-agreement--1101615027.html

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

uk, liz truss, trade deal, free trade agreement, suella braverman, london, piyush goyal, migration, immigration