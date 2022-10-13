International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/two-people-dead-11-injured-in-serbian-bridge-collapse---video-1101820586.html
Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - VIDEO
Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - VIDEO
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Two people died and at least 11 were injured when a suspension bridge across the West Morava River in central Serbia collapsed, Serbian... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T16:06+0000
2022-10-13T16:06+0000
world
serbia
bridge
bridge collapse
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101820437_80:0:3664:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_db2b838bb240ab9ca88e851f72b474b4.jpg
The incident occurred at about 08.00 GMT when a group of 20 tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina walked along the bridge near the city of Cacak, the Tanjug news agency reported.Eleven people with injuries were taken to the hospital in Cacak.About 80 doctors and rescuers are still working at the scene, the report added.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101820437_528:0:3216:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_79e0cfd964006bc55a48c6fa60fa94c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbia, bridge, bridge collapse, casualties
serbia, bridge, bridge collapse, casualties

Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - VIDEO

16:06 GMT 13.10.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Srđan Popović / Fiat Ducato ambulance of Belgrade city emergency medical services.
 Fiat Ducato ambulance of Belgrade city emergency medical services. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Srđan Popović /
Subscribe
International
India
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Two people died and at least 11 were injured when a suspension bridge across the West Morava River in central Serbia collapsed, Serbian media reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred at about 08.00 GMT when a group of 20 tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina walked along the bridge near the city of Cacak, the Tanjug news agency reported.
Eleven people with injuries were taken to the hospital in Cacak.
About 80 doctors and rescuers are still working at the scene, the report added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала