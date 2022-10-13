https://sputniknews.com/20221013/two-people-dead-11-injured-in-serbian-bridge-collapse---video-1101820586.html

Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - VIDEO

Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - VIDEO

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Two people died and at least 11 were injured when a suspension bridge across the West Morava River in central Serbia collapsed, Serbian... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T16:06+0000

2022-10-13T16:06+0000

2022-10-13T16:06+0000

world

serbia

bridge

bridge collapse

casualties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101820437_80:0:3664:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_db2b838bb240ab9ca88e851f72b474b4.jpg

The incident occurred at about 08.00 GMT when a group of 20 tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina walked along the bridge near the city of Cacak, the Tanjug news agency reported.Eleven people with injuries were taken to the hospital in Cacak.About 80 doctors and rescuers are still working at the scene, the report added.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, bridge, bridge collapse, casualties