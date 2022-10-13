https://sputniknews.com/20221013/trump-questions-why-january-6-committee-waited-to-ask-for-his-testimony---statement-1101826500.html

Trump Questions Why January 6 Committee Waited to Ask for His Testimony - Statement

Trump Questions Why January 6 Committee Waited to Ask for His Testimony - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump questioned why the US House committee tasked with investigating the events at the US Capitol on January... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T21:58+0000

2022-10-13T21:58+0000

2022-10-13T21:58+0000

americas

us

trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2acce8e8addb5c7cffb0d767c2fb84.jpg

"Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our Country, which, by the way, is doing very badly - a laughing stock all over the World? [sic]" Trump said via social media on Thursday.Earlier on Thursday, the US House committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, who they claim bears significant responsibility for the incident.On January 6, 2021, demonstrators entered the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the event.Trump said the US House committee knowingly failed to examine "massive voter fraud" that took place during the election and reasserted that voter and election fraud were the reasons for the January 6 incident.The committee contends that Trump knowingly advanced allegations of electoral impropriety as part of his purported plan to overturn 2020 election results despite knowing the claims to be false.

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/january-6-committee-votes-to-subpoena-trump-1101823844.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, trump