International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/taliban-warns-senior-pakistani-diplomat-against-contentious-statements-amid-strained-ties-1101814942.html
Taliban Warns Senior Pakistani Diplomat Against ‘Contentious Statements’ Amid Strained Ties
Taliban Warns Senior Pakistani Diplomat Against ‘Contentious Statements’ Amid Strained Ties
Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban* have been going through a rough patch amid a surge in militant attacks in Pakistani regions on the Afghanistan... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T15:08+0000
2022-10-13T15:08+0000
afghanistan
taliban
pakistan
tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099544016_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4709d54dcfdc056f5359cfc0d807fa51.jpg
The Taliban has asked Pakistan’s senior diplomat in Kabul to “pay serious attention” to “contentious statements” from Islamabad, insisting that accusations could undermine bilateral relations.The Pakistani diplomat also assured the Taliban commando that the “improvement of relations” between the two nations was the responsibility of the Pakistani Embassy.The meeting was held amid strained ties between the two states after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN General Assembly last month that terrorist groups in Afghanistan continue to pose a threat to the global community.In response to Sharif’s remarks, Stanikzai threatened to “go to war” with Islamabad if it continued to accuse the Islamist group of sheltering terrorists. Stanikzai’s remarks have been censured by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, which said that the comments were against the “spirit of friendly ties” between the two regimes.Meanwhile, there has been a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in recent weeks, with most of the incidents claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose official goal is to impose Islamic law in the country.While the Taliban was mediating peace talks between the TTP and Islamabad after it came to power in Kabul last August, dialogue has remained suspended since late last year.Thousands of local residents in Swat valley, a region in KP province that borders Afghanistan, hit the street this week warning the Sharif government that they will be forced to take up arms if Islamabad doesn’t check the growing militant violence.*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities**a terrorist organization banned in Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/taliban-warns-of-war-with-pakistan-amid-accusations-of-sheltering-terrorists-1101277103.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099544016_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ed868e1368085d43b5b5ad6b2d53df2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taliban, pakistan, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)
taliban, pakistan, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)

Taliban Warns Senior Pakistani Diplomat Against ‘Contentious Statements’ Amid Strained Ties

15:08 GMT 13.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziTaliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
Subscribe
International
India
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban* have been going through a rough patch amid a surge in militant attacks in Pakistani regions on the Afghanistan border. The attacks have been claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan** (TTP). Meanwhile, the TTP top leadership is based in Afghanistan, according to the UN.
The Taliban has asked Pakistan’s senior diplomat in Kabul to “pay serious attention” to “contentious statements” from Islamabad, insisting that accusations could undermine bilateral relations.

According to an official statement, Kabul conveyed its concerns during a meeting between Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires and senior Taliban commando and Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai. Abbas told Stankzai that “existing problems between the two countries are solely caused by misunderstanding”.

The Pakistani diplomat also assured the Taliban commando that the “improvement of relations” between the two nations was the responsibility of the Pakistani Embassy.
The meeting was held amid strained ties between the two states after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN General Assembly last month that terrorist groups in Afghanistan continue to pose a threat to the global community.
Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
World
Taliban Warns of 'War' With Pakistan’ Amid Accusations of Sheltering Terrorists
27 September, 16:05 GMT
In response to Sharif’s remarks, Stanikzai threatened to “go to war” with Islamabad if it continued to accuse the Islamist group of sheltering terrorists. Stanikzai’s remarks have been censured by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, which said that the comments were against the “spirit of friendly ties” between the two regimes.
Meanwhile, there has been a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in recent weeks, with most of the incidents claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose official goal is to impose Islamic law in the country.
While the Taliban was mediating peace talks between the TTP and Islamabad after it came to power in Kabul last August, dialogue has remained suspended since late last year.
Thousands of local residents in Swat valley, a region in KP province that borders Afghanistan, hit the street this week warning the Sharif government that they will be forced to take up arms if Islamabad doesn’t check the growing militant violence.
*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
**a terrorist organization banned in Russia
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала