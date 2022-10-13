https://sputniknews.com/20221013/study-claims-signs-of-approaching-dementia-can-be-picked-up-years-in-advance-1101822657.html

Study Claims Signs of Approaching Dementia Can Be Picked Up Years in Advance

The new research’s author argued that it is “a step towards us being able to screen people who are at greatest risk” of developing a dementia-related disease. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

New research conducted by scientists at the University of Cambridge has suggested that signs of dementia may be detected up to nine years prior to a person being diagnosed with the condition.According to the university’s press release, the team behind the new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association arrived at this conclusion after examining data from the UK Biobank.During the course of their work, the team discovered that people who ended up developing Alzheimer’s disease displayed worse results in tests that involved problem-solving tasks, reaction times, remembering lists of numbers, prospective memory and pair matching.He added that their work is a “step towards us being able to screen people who are at greatest risk” and to “intervene at an earlier stage” in order to help these people “reduce their risk.”However, Dr. Tim Rittman from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge, also a senior author of the study, pointed out that people should not “unduly worry” if they aren’t particularly good at recalling numbers, for example.

