South Korea Scrambles Jets as North's Warplanes Approach National Air Space - Reports
South Korea Scrambles Jets as North's Warplanes Approach National Air Space - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has deployed planes in response to a North Korean air group of about a dozen warplanes approaching its airspace, South Korea's... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
About a dozen North Korean jets flew south of a special reconnaissance line established by South Korea, to which Seoul responded by scrambling its warplanes, including F-35A fighter jets, the agency said.Last week, the media reported on a mid-air standoff between North Korea and South Korea after Seoul put some 30 fighter jets in the air in response to the flight of 12 North Korean planes allegedly involved in a military exercise.The situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated in recent months. North Korea has carried out over six test launches since September 25 and more than 20 since the beginning of the year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.
South Korea Scrambles Jets as North's Warplanes Approach National Air Space - Reports

21:04 GMT 13.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has deployed planes in response to a North Korean air group of about a dozen warplanes approaching its airspace, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
About a dozen North Korean jets flew south of a special reconnaissance line established by South Korea, to which Seoul responded by scrambling its warplanes, including F-35A fighter jets, the agency said.
Last week, the media reported on a mid-air standoff between North Korea and South Korea after Seoul put some 30 fighter jets in the air in response to the flight of 12 North Korean planes allegedly involved in a military exercise.
The situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated in recent months. North Korea has carried out over six test launches since September 25 and more than 20 since the beginning of the year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.
