Saudi Arabia Denies Political Motive in OPEC+ Decision

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia denies that the decision of the alliance of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers (OPEC+)... 13.10.2022

The ministry emphasized that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, suggested by the United States, would have had negative economic consequences.At the same time, the ministry indicated support for resolutions of the United Nations regarding the situation in Ukraine.OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.

