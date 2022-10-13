https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia-france-trade-increased-since-february-despite-introduction-of-eu-sanctions-envoy-says-1101793742.html

Russia-France Trade Increased Since February Despite Introduction of EU Sanctions, Envoy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade between Russia and France not only did not decrease since the introduction of EU sanctions against Moscow in February, but it... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

The envoy also noted that Moscow and Paris maintain regular contacts at the level of leaders and ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine.He stressed, however, that it is currently impossible to count on France's global participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, in order to stop the eight-year-long war waged by Kiev against the Donbass republics.Western countries have slapped several rounds of sanctions against Moscow, exacerbating problems with energy markets. Disruptions in supply chains caused by sanctions has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the US, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

