Russia-France Trade Increased Since February Despite Introduction of EU Sanctions, Envoy Says
Russia-France Trade Increased Since February Despite Introduction of EU Sanctions, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade between Russia and France not only did not decrease since the introduction of EU sanctions against Moscow in February, but it increased owing to rising energy prices, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov, told Sputnik
"The fact is that the trade turnover has increased rather than decreased. But this is primarily due to the rise in energy prices, and there really was a reduction in some other important positions. But in general terms, the turnover increased," Meshkov said.
The envoy also noted that Moscow and Paris maintain regular contacts at the level of leaders and ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
"There are no specially prepared contacts, but they take place quite regularly and are related to the general situation... This line for communication remains, but more in a situational mode", he added.
He stressed, however, that it is currently impossible to count on France's global participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
"The main actor is not in Europe, it is located overseas, so European countries cannot play any decisive role in a possible settlement process [in Ukraine]. By the way, Germany and France had their moment of glory when they were guarantors of the Minsk agreements. Unfortunately, they did nothing to have them implemented, so today we cannot count on any global participation of France," Meshkov said.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, in order to stop the eight-year-long war waged by Kiev against the Donbass republics.
Western countries have slapped several rounds of sanctions against Moscow, exacerbating problems with energy markets. Disruptions in supply chains caused by sanctions has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU
and the US, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.