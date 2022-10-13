https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia--africa-should-cement-relationship-head-of-africa-oil-week-advisory-board-says-1101808430.html
Russia & Africa Should 'Cement' Relationship, Head of Africa Oil Week Advisory Board Says
Russia & Africa Should 'Cement' Relationship, Head of Africa Oil Week Advisory Board Says
As the West continues to put pressure on Russia by introducing a variety of new sanctions over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, some European
Russia and Africa should "cement" their relationship as they have a long mutual history, the chairman of the Africa Oil Week Advisory Board, Mntu Nduvane, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.The chairman pointed out that South Africa is "in support of the initiatives which Russia is taking" because in difficult times of apartheid, Russia "was there" for the African country as well.Nduvane also said that Russia needs friends "during difficult times" and stated that South Africa is here for Russia "to chart a way forward" and "look at how we can strengthen those relationships".The chairman said that it's time for Africa "to stand on her two feet" and "to unlock the potential in terms of the resources, the natural resources which it has at its disposal".During the same forum, Sergey Gorkov, the head of Rosgeo holding which owns the geological exploration enterprises of Russia, said that the corporation is currently negotiating several oil and solid mineral contracts with African countries.Gorkov indicated that despite the political situation, Rosgeo "has not reduced the scope of work with African countries" and new mutual projects are being worked out.Likewise, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, pointed out that Russian-African energy collaboration will be among the main topics at the next Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for 2023.Ozerov explained to Sputnik that Africa may be interested in terms of building necessary energy equipment alongside Russia, such as oil refineries and training qualified staff.
africa
As the West continues to put pressure on Russia by introducing a variety of new sanctions over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, some European companies have decided to leave the Russian market. Russian-African relations, however, apparently seem to be evolving in a different direction.
Russia and Africa should “cement” their relationship as they have a long mutual history, the chairman of the Africa Oil Week Advisory Board, Mntu Nduvane, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week
.
“I think what is needed is for us to cement the relationship between Russia and Africa. Because we have come a long way in terms of the relationship, that's the reason why we are in support of what Russia is doing,” he said.
The chairman pointed out that South Africa is "in support of the initiatives which Russia is taking" because in difficult times of apartheid, Russia "was there" for the African country as well.
Nduvane also said that Russia needs friends "during difficult times" and stated that South Africa is here for Russia "to chart a way forward" and "look at how we can strengthen
those relationships”.
The chairman said that it’s time for Africa “to stand on her two feet” and “to unlock the potential in terms of the resources, the natural resources which it has at its disposal”.
"So, it is during this time that we need leadership to take Africa to the next level," he concluded.
During the same forum, Sergey Gorkov, the head of Rosgeo holding which owns the geological exploration enterprises of Russia, said that the corporation is currently negotiating several oil and solid mineral contracts with African countries.
Gorkov indicated that despite the political situation
, Rosgeo “has not reduced the scope of work with African countries” and new mutual projects are being worked out.
Likewise, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, pointed out that Russian-African energy collaboration will be among the main topics at the next Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for 2023.
Ozerov explained to Sputnik that Africa may be interested in terms of building necessary energy equipment alongside Russia, such as oil refineries and training qualified staff.