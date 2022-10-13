https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia--africa-should-cement-relationship-head-of-africa-oil-week-advisory-board-says-1101808430.html

Russia & Africa Should 'Cement' Relationship, Head of Africa Oil Week Advisory Board Says

Russia & Africa Should 'Cement' Relationship, Head of Africa Oil Week Advisory Board Says

Russia and Africa should “cement” their relationship as they have a long mutual history, the chairman of the Africa Oil Week Advisory Board, Mntu Nduvane, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.The chairman pointed out that South Africa is "in support of the initiatives which Russia is taking" because in difficult times of apartheid, Russia "was there" for the African country as well.Nduvane also said that Russia needs friends "during difficult times" and stated that South Africa is here for Russia "to chart a way forward" and "look at how we can strengthen those relationships”.The chairman said that it’s time for Africa “to stand on her two feet” and “to unlock the potential in terms of the resources, the natural resources which it has at its disposal”.During the same forum, Sergey Gorkov, the head of Rosgeo holding which owns the geological exploration enterprises of Russia, said that the corporation is currently negotiating several oil and solid mineral contracts with African countries.Gorkov indicated that despite the political situation, Rosgeo “has not reduced the scope of work with African countries” and new mutual projects are being worked out.Likewise, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, pointed out that Russian-African energy collaboration will be among the main topics at the next Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for 2023.Ozerov explained to Sputnik that Africa may be interested in terms of building necessary energy equipment alongside Russia, such as oil refineries and training qualified staff.

africa

