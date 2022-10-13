https://sputniknews.com/20221013/putin-calls-for-unfreezing-of-afghan-money-compensation-for-harm-done-during-years-of-occupation-1101791300.html
Putin Calls for Unfreezing of Afghan Money, Compensation for Harm Done During Years of Occupation
Putin Calls for Unfreezing of Afghan Money, Compensation for Harm Done During Years of Occupation
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the situation in Afghanistan remains one of the most pressing global security challenges. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T05:43+0000
2022-10-13T05:43+0000
2022-10-13T06:22+0000
russia
afghanistan
vladimir putin
situation
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101792131_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f39b11d43f12ac83897709afd49cf39b.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the unfreezing of Afghan assets and compensation for harm done during the years of occupation.Speaking at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana on Thursday, Putin said that “to normalize the situation on the territory of Afghanistan, of course, it is necessary to jointly promote its economic growth." He expressed regret over the fact that Afghanistan “remains one of the most pressing security challenges for our region”.He added that in order to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, it would be useful to turn to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its regional antiterrorist structures. Speaking of terrorism, Putin recalled the explosion at the Russian embassy in Kabul and a series of "continuous bloody terrorist attacks” in Afghanistan.In February, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to freeze $7 billion worth of Afghan Central Bank assets held by US lender organizations.
russia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101792131_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a2786d2ec6e0c51fa50cbcf5dfe9b5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, afghanistan, vladimir putin, situation
russia, afghanistan, vladimir putin, situation
Putin Calls for Unfreezing of Afghan Money, Compensation for Harm Done During Years of Occupation
05:43 GMT 13.10.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 13.10.2022)
Being updated
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the situation in Afghanistan remains one of the most pressing global security challenges.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the unfreezing of Afghan assets and compensation for harm done during the years of occupation.
Speaking at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana on Thursday, Putin said that “to normalize the situation on the territory of Afghanistan, of course, it is necessary to jointly promote its economic growth."
“But first of all, we strongly urge [the US] to compensate for the damage caused to the Afghans during the years of occupation and unfreeze the illegally blocked Afghan funds,” Putin stressed.
He expressed regret over the fact that Afghanistan “remains one of the most pressing security challenges for our region”.
“[My] colleagues already spoke about this today. After more than 20 years of the US’ and NATO’s military presence and the failure of their policies, the country was unable to independently solve problems related to terrorist threats”, the Russian president said.
He added that in order to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, it would be useful to turn to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its regional antiterrorist structures. Speaking of terrorism, Putin recalled the explosion at the Russian embassy in Kabul and a series of "continuous bloody terrorist attacks” in Afghanistan.
In February, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to freeze $7 billion worth of Afghan Central Bank assets held by US lender organizations.