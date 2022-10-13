https://sputniknews.com/20221013/pundit-says-russia-china-should-show-wits-and-endurance-in-response-to-new-us-security-strategy-1101815378.html
Russia and China should keep an eagle eye on a new US national security strategy, carefully and systematically responding to all challenges, Zhou Rong, senior research fellow from China’s Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies, has told Sputnik.He said that Washington insists on containing Beijing and Moscow because the White House believes that China and Russia pose a serious threat to the US-led world order.In the same vein, he added, the US “cannot accept China's strategic rise and watch Beijing overtake Washington in technology and overall power in the near future”.The pundit made it clear that keeping a watchful eye on the US’ new security strategy does not mean Russia and China should be afraid of it.He urged the two “to show strategic defiance and tactical attention” as well as “actively respond to the US’ challenges in different areas and levels with different methods and strategies”.Dwelling on the White House’s statement in the context of the US security strategy about the high risks of America and NATO being further drawn into the Ukraine conflict, the pundit argued that Washington and NATO are “waiting” for the conflict to exhaust Russia.Referring to the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, Zhou said that “both the US and its NATO allies had been tired of the war”, adding that “a direct military confrontation with Russia is not a political option for the Biden administration”.In this regard, Zhou singled out France, Germany and Britain, who he argued “prefer not to dirty hands” in terms of being directly involved in the Ukraine conflict”.“No one ventures to launch a direct military confrontation or a nuclear war against Russia. With the most severe winter in Europe due to close in, NATO countries first of all want to take care of themselves. Surviving the winter is a problem. They [NATO members] do not have the courage, energy and resources to intervene in the war [the Ukraine conflict] that is beyond their strength”, the pundit concluded.
13:55 GMT 13.10.2022
Russia and China should keep an eagle eye on a new US national security strategy, carefully and systematically responding to all challenges, Zhou Rong, senior research fellow from China’s Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies, has told Sputnik.
He said that Washington insists on containing Beijing and Moscow because the White House believes that China and Russia pose a serious threat to the US-led world order.
According to Zhou, “the US views Russia's legitimate security concerns as threats and challenges to America’s sphere of influence in Europe, while the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is seen as a prelude to a direct confrontation between the US and Russia”.
In the same vein, he added, the US “cannot accept China's strategic rise and watch Beijing overtake Washington in technology and overall power in the near future”.
The pundit made it clear that keeping a watchful eye on the US’ new security strategy does not mean Russia and China should be afraid of it.
He urged the two “to show strategic defiance and tactical attention” as well as “actively respond to the US’ challenges in different areas and levels with different methods and strategies”.
“There should be firmness and prudence, but no haste and impatience. It is necessary to fight, showing wits and endurance”, Zhou added.
Dwelling on the White House’s statement in the context of the US security strategy about the high risks of America and NATO being further drawn into the Ukraine conflict, the pundit argued that Washington and NATO are “waiting” for the conflict to exhaust Russia.
Referring to the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, Zhou said that “both the US and its NATO allies had been tired of the war”, adding that “a direct military confrontation with Russia is not a political option for the Biden administration”.
“NATO has not prepared for a direct military confrontation with Russia and is not even going to do it. Brussels simply hopes that the conflict between Moscow and Kiev will greatly weaken Russia”, he claimed.
In this regard, Zhou singled out France, Germany and Britain, who he argued “prefer not to dirty hands” in terms of being directly involved in the Ukraine conflict”.
“No one ventures to launch a direct military confrontation or a nuclear war against Russia. With the most severe winter in Europe due to close in, NATO countries first of all want to take care of themselves. Surviving the winter is a problem. They [NATO members] do not have the courage, energy and resources to intervene in the war [the Ukraine conflict] that is beyond their strength”, the pundit concluded.