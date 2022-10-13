https://sputniknews.com/20221013/political-hit-document-us-security-strategy-a-psychological-projection-of-problems-onto-rivals-1101822824.html

‘Political Hit Document’: US Security Strategy a ‘Psychological Projection’ of Problems Onto Rivals

‘Political Hit Document’: US Security Strategy a ‘Psychological Projection’ of Problems Onto Rivals

While US President Joe Biden has sought to differentiate his administration from that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, experts have pointed out the numerous... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T18:38+0000

2022-10-13T18:38+0000

2022-10-13T18:38+0000

opinion & analysis

us national security strategy

us-china relations

us-russia relations

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100290105_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_76d8ebad552769d969f40df57eb6e3f0.jpg

When the Biden administration released its new National Security Strategy (NSS) earlier this week, it was roundly criticized by academics. The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft called it “strikingly schizophrenic,” noting it bounces between pledges to lead global cooperation and declarations that the world is divided into intractable rivalries.It was the first such document to be issued since 2017, when the Trump administration first said it saw “great power competition,” not international terrorism, as the US’ primary strategic challenge and focus. While Biden’s NSS affirms that conclusion, it also says the US “will avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik on Thursday that “there’s just such an enormous disconnect” between reality and what’s reflected in the White House document.“[T]hey make a series of assertions about Russia, for example, that Russia is an imperialist power. Well, anybody that has certainly looked at the history of the last 30 years would note that the only country that has been invading other countries, the only country that has been sending its military forces to try to force its will on other countries has been the United States, not Russia. Yet the Biden administration declares that Russia is an imperialist power. It declares that Russia invaded the Donbass in 2014, which is just an absolute lie. It's actually not true.”Johnson said the US has “no consistent theory or strategy” guiding its actions, “it is simply trying to bully others. And if you don't do what the United States wants, they're going to threaten you with sanctions and try to hurt you.” But a growing number of countries are telling the US “nyet.”“We saw that with respect to OPEC. The United States was pressuring Saudi Arabia and really trying to get the Saudis to interfere in the US domestic election by withholding price increases until after the elections. Well, the Saudis said, ‘no, we're going to act in our own best economic interests.’ And for that, then, the United States is now threatening to cut off weapon supplies and aid to the Saudis.”Rather, Johnson said the NSS is “designed entirely to provoke fear,” which the US leadership feels will be adequate to rally support. He noted the repeatedly invoked threat of nuclear Armageddon, and how such tensions lead to “funneling money to the major defense contractors.”The US especially cannot afford the kind of competition with China that the NSS lays out. Noting that the US has already “grossly overextended itself,” Johnson compared the situation to the Soviet war in Afghanistan, in which the expenses of war played a significant role in leading to the breakup of the country in 1991.“The United States is now facing some real headwinds, some real problems economically. And it is no longer in a position as it was back in, say, 1940-41, where it had a unique industrial power, it was self-sufficient. It could manufacture. It didn't necessarily depend upon foreign exports. That's no longer the case. So, the United States is dependent in many respects on China for essential minerals and essential products and everything up to and including computer chips. So, when you're dependent upon somebody like that, you're not able to act independently of them.”Dr Matthew Crosston, Professor of National Security and Director of Academic Transformation at Bowie State University, told Sputnik that the NSS’ haphazard construction is “simply a reflection of what happens when you try to pin long-term strategy to a present-day, ever-changing conflict in another land.”“The only thing that remains constant, in my opinion, in any version of the NSS is that the main threats needing to be deterred are China and Russia. Details will be ‘to be determined’, which also increases the sense of schizophrenia. America is happy because it feels it finally has its ‘enemies’ well-defined, but it is unhappy because it is still a bit confused as to how to deal with these new categorizations,” he said.However, Crosston didn’t agree that the NSS was as contradictory as it seems at first glance.That said, he noted that such documents, and the political rhetoric they parallel, is more aimed at the US domestic audience and “nervous” US allies than it is for “relevant political actors in Moscow.”The biggest opportunity that Crosston saw was for Moscow to grow closer to Beijing - something Washington clearly hopes to avoid, as the NSS’ disjointed labels for Russia and China shows.“If Russia really wants to upset America and make America ‘uncomfortable’ and unable to act internationally with impunity (this is the common criticism Russia levels against the United States), then it needs to do everything and anything it can to solidify and unify its relationship with China, operating on an axis that is founded [on] limiting American power.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us national security strategy, us-china relations, us-russia relations, us