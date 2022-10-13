International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/orban-says-repeatedly-threatened-european-commission-with-sanctions-package-veto-1101788069.html
Orban Says Repeatedly Threatened European Commission With Sanctions Package Veto
Orban Says Repeatedly Threatened European Commission With Sanctions Package Veto
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had repeatedly threatened the European Commission with a veto on new anti-Russian sanctions... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T01:59+0000
2022-10-13T01:59+0000
world
viktor orban
europe
hungary
european commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101245016_0:224:2847:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_4c941e0d654669e7522bdbc12e0d0495.jpg
"I must honestly say that what the European Commission is doing regarding sanctions is catastrophic. Sanctions in this form are killing us, they will destroy the German economy, they are destroying the Hungarian economy, this is not good. Therefore, sanctions must be introduced differently," Orban said."I said in Brussels: 'My friends! Hungary has no access to the sea, oil cannot be delivered there by sea, only through pipelines. One end of the pipe is in Russia, and the other is in Hungary. And there is no other pipe. Therefore, if you impose an oil embargo, the Hungarian economy will stop the next day, and I have no alternative,'" he said.Orban said the European Commission told him to seek a solution.After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101245016_58:0:2789:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96b016a411bcbcbd70735d2dacc170fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viktor orban, europe, hungary, european commission
viktor orban, europe, hungary, european commission

Orban Says Repeatedly Threatened European Commission With Sanctions Package Veto

01:59 GMT 13.10.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had repeatedly threatened the European Commission with a veto on new anti-Russian sanctions packages if Hungary's national interests were not taken into account.
"I must honestly say that what the European Commission is doing regarding sanctions is catastrophic. Sanctions in this form are killing us, they will destroy the German economy, they are destroying the Hungarian economy, this is not good. Therefore, sanctions must be introduced differently," Orban said.
"I said in Brussels: 'My friends! Hungary has no access to the sea, oil cannot be delivered there by sea, only through pipelines. One end of the pipe is in Russia, and the other is in Hungary. And there is no other pipe. Therefore, if you impose an oil embargo, the Hungarian economy will stop the next day, and I have no alternative,'" he said.
Orban said the European Commission told him to seek a solution.
"So I have to always say: if there is a sanction, then I have a problem, will you help solve it or not? If you don't help, I'll veto. If you help, I'll make a decision, and do what you want. But the Hungarians must not be driven into a corner, because their problems are not of interest," he said.
After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала