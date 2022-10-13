https://sputniknews.com/20221013/orban-says-repeatedly-threatened-european-commission-with-sanctions-package-veto-1101788069.html

Orban Says Repeatedly Threatened European Commission With Sanctions Package Veto

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had repeatedly threatened the European Commission with a veto on new anti-Russian sanctions... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

"I must honestly say that what the European Commission is doing regarding sanctions is catastrophic. Sanctions in this form are killing us, they will destroy the German economy, they are destroying the Hungarian economy, this is not good. Therefore, sanctions must be introduced differently," Orban said."I said in Brussels: 'My friends! Hungary has no access to the sea, oil cannot be delivered there by sea, only through pipelines. One end of the pipe is in Russia, and the other is in Hungary. And there is no other pipe. Therefore, if you impose an oil embargo, the Hungarian economy will stop the next day, and I have no alternative,'" he said.Orban said the European Commission told him to seek a solution.After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.

