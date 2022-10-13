https://sputniknews.com/20221013/onlyfans-content-creator-fined--jailed-in-singapore-1101800871.html
OnlyFans Content Creator Fined & Jailed in Singapore
OnlyFans Content Creator Fined & Jailed in Singapore
The convicted content creator set up his OnlyFans account back in April 2021 and managed to make more than $240,000 (after taxes) by uploading photos and videos there before the cops shut him down.
Titus Low, 22, became the first person in Singapore to be convicted for uploading "obscene" content on OnlyFans.According to AFP, Low was fined S$3,000 ($2,087) for uploading photos and videos to the platform, and sentenced to three weeks in jail for violating a police order to not access his OnlyFans account while under investigation.Having pleaded guilty on both charges, Low later wrote on social media that he was "ready to start in a new chapter in life."Meanwhile, his lawyer Kirpal Singh expressed concerns that Low's case sets a precedent for OnlyFans content creators in Singapore, where possession and transmission of obscene materials are regarded as offences."Since they have taken action against Mr. Titus Low, the government seems to have taken the stance that it does not tolerate the sharing of obscene materials on the OF platform," he told the media outlet. "For other OF creators, this will be a question for them to undertake on their own, especially so in light of what has transpired in Titus' case."Low created his OnlyFans account back in April 2021 and managed to amass a subscriber base of over 6,000 in six months; he made more than $240,000 (after taxes) by uploading explicit photos and videos there.Singaporean authorities started investigating Low after a woman filed a complaint, having discovered a video of him masturbating on a phone belonging to her 12-year-old niece.While the cops seized Low's account during the investigation, changed its password and prohibited him accessing it, he still managed to log into it and upload more content.
OnlyFans Content Creator Fined & Jailed in Singapore
The convicted content creator set up his OnlyFans account back in April 2021 and managed to make more than $240,000 (after taxes) by uploading photos and videos there before the cops shut him down.
Titus Low, 22, became the first person in Singapore to be convicted for uploading “obscene” content on OnlyFans.
According to AFP, Low was fined S$3,000 ($2,087) for uploading photos and videos to the platform, and sentenced to three weeks in jail for violating a police order to not access his OnlyFans account while under investigation.
Having pleaded guilty on both charges, Low later wrote on social media that he was "ready to start in a new chapter in life."
Meanwhile, his lawyer Kirpal Singh expressed concerns that Low’s case sets a precedent for OnlyFans content creators in Singapore, where possession and transmission of obscene materials are regarded as offences.
"Since they have taken action against Mr. Titus Low, the government seems to have taken the stance that it does not tolerate the sharing of obscene materials on the OF platform," he told the media outlet. "For other OF creators, this will be a question for them to undertake on their own, especially so in light of what has transpired in Titus' case."
Low created his OnlyFans account back in April 2021 and managed to amass a subscriber base of over 6,000 in six months; he made more than $240,000 (after taxes) by uploading explicit photos and videos there.
Singaporean authorities started investigating Low after a woman filed a complaint, having discovered a video of him masturbating on a phone belonging to her 12-year-old niece.
While the cops seized Low’s account during the investigation, changed its password and prohibited him accessing it, he still managed to log into it and upload more content.