https://sputniknews.com/20221013/onlyfans-content-creator-fined--jailed-in-singapore-1101800871.html

OnlyFans Content Creator Fined & Jailed in Singapore

OnlyFans Content Creator Fined & Jailed in Singapore

The convicted content creator set up his OnlyFans account back in April 2021 and managed to make more than $240,000 (after taxes) by uploading photos and... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T11:24+0000

2022-10-13T11:24+0000

2022-10-13T11:24+0000

world

singapore

onlyfans

content

creators

conviction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102204/63/1022046370_0:0:963:541_1920x0_80_0_0_cd3f015c0dc94014de7f14230ab0f314.jpg

Titus Low, 22, became the first person in Singapore to be convicted for uploading “obscene” content on OnlyFans.According to AFP, Low was fined S$3,000 ($2,087) for uploading photos and videos to the platform, and sentenced to three weeks in jail for violating a police order to not access his OnlyFans account while under investigation.Having pleaded guilty on both charges, Low later wrote on social media that he was "ready to start in a new chapter in life."Meanwhile, his lawyer Kirpal Singh expressed concerns that Low’s case sets a precedent for OnlyFans content creators in Singapore, where possession and transmission of obscene materials are regarded as offences.Low created his OnlyFans account back in April 2021 and managed to amass a subscriber base of over 6,000 in six months; he made more than $240,000 (after taxes) by uploading explicit photos and videos there.Singaporean authorities started investigating Low after a woman filed a complaint, having discovered a video of him masturbating on a phone belonging to her 12-year-old niece.While the cops seized Low’s account during the investigation, changed its password and prohibited him accessing it, he still managed to log into it and upload more content.

https://sputniknews.com/20211017/vienna-flaunts-its-explicit-artworks-on-onlyfans-amid-censorship-on-nudes-1089977969.html

singapore

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

singapore, onlyfans, content, creators, conviction