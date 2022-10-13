NATO’s Aid to Kiev, Ethiopian Peace Stalls, Danchenko Trial Bombshell

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/natos-aid-to-kiev-ethiopian-peace-stalls-danchenko-trial-bombshell-1101781123.html

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to talk about military aid from NATO to Kiev, Russia’s investigation into the bombing of the Crimea Bridge, who exactly needs to be negotiating peace in Ukraine, and US efforts to drum up weapons for Ukraine.Nebiyu Asfaw, co-founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council, discusses the stalled peace process in Ethiopia, the role of the US in that conflict, and how the war between Ethiopia and the TPLF could destabilize the Horn of Africa and beyond.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, breaks down revelations from the criminal trial of Igor Danchenko and testimony that the FBI had offered Christopher Steele $1 million to prove allegations from his infamous dossier. He also discusses the possibility that Hunter Biden will actually be charged with crimes, the revelations about just how many federal employees own stocks that their agencies are supposed to regulate, and how think tanks affect policy.Juan Jose Gutierrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, discusses unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border, how the Biden administration should respond to immigrant bussing, and what to expect from Democrats on immigration before and after the midterms.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

