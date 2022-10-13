International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/nato-head-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-amid-north-atlantic-council-meeting-in-brussels-1101814866.html
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels
The defense ministers of the alliance have conveyed for a two-day summit in order to discuss the most pressing security issues, namely - the Ukrainian crisis. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T14:37+0000
2022-10-13T14:37+0000
world
nato
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101815167_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_614c75fce6c99d5e3a06d886ad267f12.jpg
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting the press following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) ministerial meeting.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels
2022-10-13T14:37+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101815167_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_79fac86d76dc1ef25dfb11a47d6f4750.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, jens stoltenberg, видео
nato, jens stoltenberg, видео

NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels

14:37 GMT 13.10.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
The defense ministers of the alliance have conveyed for a two-day summit in order to discuss the most pressing security issues, namely - the Ukrainian crisis.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting the press following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) ministerial meeting.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала