NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Amid North Atlantic Council Meeting in Brussels
The defense ministers of the alliance have conveyed for a two-day summit in order to discuss the most pressing security issues, namely - the Ukrainian crisis. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting the press following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) ministerial meeting.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The defense ministers of the alliance have conveyed for a two-day summit in order to discuss the most pressing security issues, namely - the Ukrainian crisis.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting the press following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) ministerial meeting.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!