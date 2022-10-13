https://sputniknews.com/20221013/nato-head-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-amid-north-atlantic-council-meeting-in-brussels-1101814866.html

The defense ministers of the alliance have conveyed for a two-day summit in order to discuss the most pressing security issues, namely - the Ukrainian crisis. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting the press following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) ministerial meeting.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

