Muslim Cleric Who Called RSS Chief ‘Father of the Nation’ Gets Security Cover From Modi Gov’t

Narendra Modi-led Indian government on Thursday provided a security detail to a top Muslim cleric who received multiple threats after describing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as "Rashtra Pita" (Father of the Nation).Y+ category is a security detail of 39 personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police personnel."Ever since Mohan Bhagwat has come to our mosque, I have been getting threatening calls continuously. I received a threatening call from England on September 23, saying that 'now you will burn in the fire of Hell. You will not be alive'," he stated.The cleric elaborated that as threat calls were coming from England, Dubai and Kolkata (West Bengal state), he lodged a case at Tilak Lane Police Station in Delhi and informed the federal Home Ministry about it.A meeting was held between Ilyasi and Bhagwat on September 22 at Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in Delhi. Other senior functionaries of the Islamic seminary were also present during the meeting which lasted for more than an hour.RSS is a top Hindu nationalist organization and the ideological parent of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
