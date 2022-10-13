https://sputniknews.com/20221013/muslim-cleric-who-called-rss-chief-father-of-the-nation-gets-security-cover-from-modi-govt-1101799022.html

Muslim Cleric Who Called RSS Chief ‘Father of the Nation’ Gets Security Cover From Modi Gov’t

Muslim Cleric Who Called RSS Chief ‘Father of the Nation’ Gets Security Cover From Modi Gov’t

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief of the All India Imam Organization, has been receiving threats after Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T12:42+0000

2022-10-13T12:42+0000

2022-10-13T12:42+0000

india

security

muslim

threat

death threat

politics

domestic politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101810946_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e81ef4b077e155316ac3e7b4b79ec8e.jpg

Narendra Modi-led Indian government on Thursday provided a security detail to a top Muslim cleric who received multiple threats after describing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as "Rashtra Pita" (Father of the Nation).Y+ category is a security detail of 39 personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police personnel."Ever since Mohan Bhagwat has come to our mosque, I have been getting threatening calls continuously. I received a threatening call from England on September 23, saying that 'now you will burn in the fire of Hell. You will not be alive'," he stated.The cleric elaborated that as threat calls were coming from England, Dubai and Kolkata (West Bengal state), he lodged a case at Tilak Lane Police Station in Delhi and informed the federal Home Ministry about it.A meeting was held between Ilyasi and Bhagwat on September 22 at Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in Delhi. Other senior functionaries of the Islamic seminary were also present during the meeting which lasted for more than an hour.RSS is a top Hindu nationalist organization and the ideological parent of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

https://sputniknews.com/20220925/former-madhya-pradesh-chief-sparks-massive-row-after-comparing-rss-with-popular-front-of-india-1101205687.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

security, muslim, threat, death threat, politics, domestic politics, politics