https://sputniknews.com/20221013/multiple-dead-including-off-duty-police-officer-in-north-carolina-shooting---reports-1101828980.html
Multiple Dead, Including Off-Duty Police Officer in North Carolina Shooting - Reports
Multiple Dead, Including Off-Duty Police Officer in North Carolina Shooting - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple people are dead, including an off-duty police officer, in an active shooting occurring in a neighborhood in the US state of... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T23:53+0000
2022-10-13T23:53+0000
2022-10-13T23:53+0000
americas
us
shooting
police
police shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg
The report said on Thursday that police officers are still responding to the shooting in a neighborhood in the city of Raleigh.One witness told WRAL News that he may have seen the suspect, describing him as a man dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun.A local hospital confirmed to the broadcaster that they have received three victims of the shooting.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_56:0:1865:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_22416dc026167269dd524c6653c97ac5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, shooting, police, police shooting
us, shooting, police, police shooting
Multiple Dead, Including Off-Duty Police Officer in North Carolina Shooting - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple people are dead, including an off-duty police officer, in an active shooting occurring in a neighborhood in the US state of North Carolina, WRAL News reported, citing sources.
The report said on Thursday that police officers are still responding to the shooting in a neighborhood in the city of Raleigh.
One witness told WRAL News that he may have seen the suspect, describing him as a man dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun.
A local hospital confirmed to the broadcaster that they have received three victims of the shooting.