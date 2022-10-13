https://sputniknews.com/20221013/multiple-dead-including-off-duty-police-officer-in-north-carolina-shooting---reports-1101828980.html

Multiple Dead, Including Off-Duty Police Officer in North Carolina Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple people are dead, including an off-duty police officer, in an active shooting occurring in a neighborhood in the US state of... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

The report said on Thursday that police officers are still responding to the shooting in a neighborhood in the city of Raleigh.One witness told WRAL News that he may have seen the suspect, describing him as a man dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun.A local hospital confirmed to the broadcaster that they have received three victims of the shooting.

