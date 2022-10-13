https://sputniknews.com/20221013/moscow-unga-resolution-on-ukraine-aims-at-prolonging-conflict-1101814736.html
Moscow: UNGA Resolution on Ukraine Aims at Prolonging Conflict
The UN General Assembly voted for the resolution on Wednesday, with 143 countries backing it, five opposing, and 35 others abstaining.During the referendums in September, people of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions overwhelmingly supported joining Russia, and in October, all territories became part of the Russian Federation after the parliament and President Vladimir Putin approved the accession.Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue their attacks against the territories.
Moscow: UNGA Resolution on Ukraine Aims at Prolonging Conflict
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution not recognizing the accession of new territories to Russia demonstrated that the West is solving its geopolitical tasks, with this confrontational initiative aimed at prolonging the conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"The adoption of the resolution reaffirmed that the West is trying, first of all, to solve its own geopolitical tasks as opposed to Russia, to maintain an elusive monopoly in world affairs, and to split a number of member states of the General Assembly. It is also obvious that this confrontational initiative is not aimed at finding ways for a peaceful settlement, but at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
During the referendums in September, people of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions overwhelmingly supported joining Russia
, and in October, all territories became part of the Russian Federation after the parliament and President Vladimir Putin approved the accession.
