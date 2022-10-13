https://sputniknews.com/20221013/maryland-it-company-wins-29mln-us-army-cyberspace-analysis-contract---pentagon-1101829079.html

Maryland IT Company Wins $29Mln US Army Cyberspace Analysis Contract - Pentagon

"Enlighten IT Consulting [of] Linthicum Heights, Maryland was awarded a $29,939,470 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor support of the Cyberspace Analytics program for Program Executive Office, Enterprise Information Systems," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.Work on the contract will be performed in Linthicum Heights in the US state of Maryland over the coming year with an estimated completion date of October 13, 2023, the release said.The US Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, will be the contracting authority overseeing the contract, the release added.

