LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev Region on Thursday, Authorities Say

So far, Ukraine has reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, in Kharkov, Odessa, Lvov and its vicinity, Ivano-Frankovsk, Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, Konotop and the Poltava region among other territories.
Since 10 October, Russia has been conducting precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine as Moscow goes ahead with its military operation to "denazify and demilitarize" the country.
The strikes followed a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian special services against the Crimean Bridge that took place last week.
04:53 GMT 13.10.2022
Air Alert Activated in Kiev Region on Thursday, Authorities Say