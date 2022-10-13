International
LIVE: Sixth CICA Summit Kicks Off in Astana
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/live-updates-air-alert-activated-in-kiev-region-authorities-say-1101789632.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev Region on Thursday, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev Region on Thursday, Authorities Say
So far, Ukraine has reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, in Kharkov, Odessa, Lvov and its vicinity, Ivano-Frankovsk, Ternopol... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T04:53+0000
2022-10-13T04:56+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101673967_8:0:2493:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3a4e7a31476c38ccfaab6bb637f682.jpg
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101673967_318:0:2182:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_3c83499ead669d8eba57739c8be31c04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
This video grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows vehicles destroyed in Kiev on October 10, 2022 as security and emergency forces work on the scene after several missile strikes were heard in the Ukrainian capital. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev Region on Thursday, Authorities Say

04:53 GMT 13.10.2022 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 13.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
So far, Ukraine has reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, in Kharkov, Odessa, Lvov and its vicinity, Ivano-Frankovsk, Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, Konotop and the Poltava region among other territories.
Since 10 October, Russia has been conducting precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine as Moscow goes ahead with its military operation to "denazify and demilitarize" the country.
The strikes followed a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian special services against the Crimean Bridge that took place last week.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:53 GMT 13.10.2022
Air Alert Activated in Kiev Region on Thursday, Authorities Say
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала