Kanye Accused of Hate Speech on LeBron James’ Talk Show and Gets Pulled

American basketball player LeBron James was forced to pull an episode from his talk show after his interviewee Kanye West exhibited "hate speech and extremely...

Carter, who runs a production company called SpringHill Company alongside James, said they will be pulling the latest episode of their show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” which was supposed to feature West---the controversial rapper and fashion designer who came under fire for his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt last week---after the rapper doubled down on “hate speech” during the interview."Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye's remarks," he added. "While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.""I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience,” said Carter. James was not present during the filming of the episode.On Saturday night, the 45-year-old rapper had one of his Tweets removed because it violated the social media platform’s rules. In the since-deleted Tweet, West said he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” (he most likely mean “defcon”) and added that Black people are “actually” Jewish.“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West wrote.West then had his Instagram account restricted after he posted a screenshot of a text he sent to Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which he wrote: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” In the caption of the Instagram post West wrote: “Jesus is Jews.”The American Jewish Committee (AJC) advocacy group then posted a video to Instagram blasting West for using antisemitic stereotypes and for alleging that Combs is “controlled” by Jewish people.On Tuesday, leaked footage also revealed that West made a series of antisemitic comments during his interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, in which he doubled down on his “White Lives Matter” shirt he wore for Paris Fashion Week.

