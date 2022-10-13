https://sputniknews.com/20221013/january-6-committee-votes-to-subpoena-trump-1101823844.html
January 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump
January 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump
The United States House Select Committee was first organized in response to the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, during which a mob of Trump supporters... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T19:44+0000
2022-10-13T19:44+0000
2022-10-13T20:08+0000
americas
us
donald trump
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097680575_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e65089d00c8d6d098c074333e84894d.jpg
The January 6 committee has unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after being left with "no doubt knowing that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of January 6", according to Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee's chair. “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6. We want to hear from him," added Thompson.“We also recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action. That’s why we want to take this step in full view of the American people, especially because the subject matter issue is so important,” Thompson said before the committee's unanimous vote to subpoena Trump.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097680575_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e82b0b76e831207587e62f707ecc16f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, us capitol
us, donald trump, us capitol
January 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump
19:44 GMT 13.10.2022 (Updated: 20:08 GMT 13.10.2022)
Being updated
The United States House Select Committee was first organized in response to the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, during which a mob of Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the results of the 2020 presidential election. The committee has investigated more than 1,000 on the event which left at least seven people dead.
The January 6 committee has unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after being left with "no doubt knowing that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of January 6", according to Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee's chair.
“He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6. We want to hear from him," added Thompson.
“We also recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action. That’s why we want to take this step in full view of the American people, especially because the subject matter issue is so important,” Thompson said before the committee's unanimous vote to subpoena Trump.