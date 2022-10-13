https://sputniknews.com/20221013/january-6-committee-votes-to-subpoena-trump-1101823844.html

January 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump

January 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump

The United States House Select Committee was first organized in response to the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, during which a mob of Trump supporters... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

The January 6 committee has unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after being left with "no doubt knowing that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of January 6", according to Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee's chair. “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6. We want to hear from him," added Thompson.“We also recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action. That’s why we want to take this step in full view of the American people, especially because the subject matter issue is so important,” Thompson said before the committee's unanimous vote to subpoena Trump.

