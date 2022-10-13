https://sputniknews.com/20221013/india-to-check-oral-liquid-solutions-after-death-of-children-in-gambia-reports-say-1101808767.html

India to Check Oral Liquid Solutions After Death of Children in Gambia, Reports Say

India to Check Oral Liquid Solutions After Death of Children in Gambia, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian authorities will check all oral liquid pharmaceutical solutions sold in the state of Maharashtra after the death of over 60 Gambian... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T11:59+0000

2022-10-13T11:59+0000

2022-10-13T11:59+0000

india

gambia

children

medications

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/93/1078409339_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_461c4854828688d789c317fee8b08129.jpg

Maharashtra's drug regulator ordered on Thursday checks of all oral liquid solutions in the state and requested reports on diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol levels, according to Indian CNBC-TV18 broadcaster.Earlier in October, 69 children died in The Gambia from acute kidney failure. Police linked the deaths to four cough syrups imported into the African country from India via a US-based pharmaceutical company.On Wednesday, authorities of the Indian state of Haryana halted the production of drugs by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the company that produced the cough syrups believed to have a deadly effect on the children. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the local government had checked the firm's plant in the town of Sonipat and registered 12 violations, after which its operation was halted.Last week, the Indian Health Ministry said that samples of all four Maiden Pharmaceuticals' products supplied to the Gambia had been sent to a federal laboratory for examination.

gambia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gambia, children, medications