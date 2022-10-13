https://sputniknews.com/20221013/gujarat-aam-aadmi-party-chief-held-in-delhi-after-making-derogatory-remarks-about-pm-modi-1101802132.html
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party Chief Held in Delhi After Making Derogatory Remarks About PM Modi
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party Chief Held in Delhi After Making Derogatory Remarks About PM Modi
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi and Punjab, is currently going all out to defeat Prime Minister Modi's party BJP in his home... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T12:22+0000
2022-10-13T12:22+0000
2022-10-13T12:22+0000
india
aam aadmi party
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
police
police
detention
detention
arvind kejriwal
narendra modi
narendra modi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101574953_0:0:2255:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_63d33cb3e58b88eb9a842d5e338718ac.jpg
Delhi Police on Thursday detained Gopal Italia, the Gujarat State Unit head of Aam Aadmi Party, after a video clip showing him making derogatory remarks about female BJP politicians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on social media. The police were called in after he was summoned by the country's top women's organization, the National Commission of Women (NCW), in connection with the viral video clip.Italia himself confirmed the development in a tweet.Earlier, the chief of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma revealed through social media that the AAP workers had created a ruckus outside the organization's headquarters in Delhi over Italia being summoned.On Sunday, the BJP put out a video of Italia calling the Prime Minister "neech aadmi" (a lowly person), calling out the Gujarat AAP chief for his disrespectful remarks against Modi.Meanwhile, the AAP questioned Italia's detention, with its leader Kejriwal tweeting: "Why is the entire BJP behind Gopal Italia?"
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101574953_234:0:2239:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_d169b89c78f512b7b52e3bbe110bf1de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), police, police, detention, detention, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister
aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), police, police, detention, detention, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party Chief Held in Delhi After Making Derogatory Remarks About PM Modi
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi and Punjab, is currently going all out to defeat Prime Minister Modi's party BJP in his home state of Gujarat. The state has been a BJP stronghold for 27 years.
Delhi Police on Thursday detained Gopal Italia, the Gujarat State Unit head of Aam Aadmi Party, after a video clip showing him making derogatory remarks about female BJP politicians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on social media.
The police were called in after he was summoned by the country's top women's organization, the National Commission of Women (NCW), in connection with the viral video clip.
Italia himself confirmed the development in a tweet.
"The NCW chief is threatening to put me in jail. What can the Modi government give to the Patel community other than jail. The BJP hates Patidar society. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. Not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail," Italia posted on the social network.
Earlier, the chief of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma revealed through social media that the AAP workers had created a ruckus
outside the organization's headquarters in Delhi over Italia being summoned.
On Sunday, the BJP put out a video of Italia calling the Prime Minister "neech aadmi" (a lowly person), calling out the Gujarat AAP chief for his disrespectful remarks against Modi.
Meanwhile, the AAP questioned Italia's detention, with its leader Kejriwal tweeting: "Why is the entire BJP behind Gopal Italia?"