Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party Chief Held in Delhi After Making Derogatory Remarks About PM Modi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi and Punjab, is currently going all out to defeat Prime Minister Modi's party BJP in his home... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi Police on Thursday detained Gopal Italia, the Gujarat State Unit head of Aam Aadmi Party, after a video clip showing him making derogatory remarks about female BJP politicians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on social media. The police were called in after he was summoned by the country's top women's organization, the National Commission of Women (NCW), in connection with the viral video clip.Italia himself confirmed the development in a tweet.Earlier, the chief of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma revealed through social media that the AAP workers had created a ruckus outside the organization's headquarters in Delhi over Italia being summoned.On Sunday, the BJP put out a video of Italia calling the Prime Minister "neech aadmi" (a lowly person), calling out the Gujarat AAP chief for his disrespectful remarks against Modi.Meanwhile, the AAP questioned Italia's detention, with its leader Kejriwal tweeting: "Why is the entire BJP behind Gopal Italia?"

