German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

A spokesperson for the federal authority in Karlsruhe told multiple German media on Thursday that the probe was being conducted on suspicion of "anticonstitutional sabotage."Actions that cause a public transportation service to cease to function, either in whole or partially, are punishable with a fine or a prison term of up to five years under the German criminal code.German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that a breakdown in the digital train radio system brought passenger and cargo trains in several states to a standstill. The company said later that severed cables pointed to an act of sabotage.
europe, germany, rail, deutsche bahn
europe, germany, rail, deutsche bahn

19:59 GMT 13.10.2022
An out-of-service train approaches to a station during a strike by German train drivers to demand pay hike and better work conditions in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German federal prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation into last week’s failure of a rail communication system that paralyzed traffic in the country’s north.
A spokesperson for the federal authority in Karlsruhe told multiple German media on Thursday that the probe was being conducted on suspicion of "anticonstitutional sabotage."
Actions that cause a public transportation service to cease to function, either in whole or partially, are punishable with a fine or a prison term of up to five years under the German criminal code.
German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that a breakdown in the digital train radio system brought passenger and cargo trains in several states to a standstill. The company said later that severed cables pointed to an act of sabotage.
