International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/gazprom-neft-will-not-cut-oil-production-over-opec-decision---ceo-1101828374.html
Gazprom Neft Will Not Cut Oil Production Over OPEC+ Decision - CEO
Gazprom Neft Will Not Cut Oil Production Over OPEC+ Decision - CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom Neft, the oil producing subsidiary of Gazprom, will not cut oil production because of the decision of the alliance of Organization... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T23:07+0000
2022-10-13T23:07+0000
russia
gazprom neft
gazprom
opec
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19294/36/192943646_0:29:640:389_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2f5170f501b6f6f183e6fb42003351.jpg
OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, partly caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.The chair added that the physical reduction in oil production under the deal will be one million barrels per day.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19294/36/192943646_42:0:598:417_1920x0_80_0_0_b15bc251d7ed9eb9f955cceaa83c8c87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gazprom neft, gazprom, opec
gazprom neft, gazprom, opec

Gazprom Neft Will Not Cut Oil Production Over OPEC+ Decision - CEO

23:07 GMT 13.10.2022
© Photo : Gazprom NeftТруба
Труба - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
© Photo : Gazprom Neft
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom Neft, the oil producing subsidiary of Gazprom, will not cut oil production because of the decision of the alliance of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers (OPEC+) to decrease oil production, Alexander Dyukov, the chair of the management board of Gazprom Neft, said on Thursday.
OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, partly caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.
"As for our company, we produce [oil] according to the quota, not above the quota. We will not be required to cut production volumes," Dyukov said in a televised appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The chair added that the physical reduction in oil production under the deal will be one million barrels per day.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала