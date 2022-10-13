https://sputniknews.com/20221013/gazprom-neft-will-not-cut-oil-production-over-opec-decision---ceo-1101828374.html

Gazprom Neft Will Not Cut Oil Production Over OPEC+ Decision - CEO

Gazprom Neft Will Not Cut Oil Production Over OPEC+ Decision - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom Neft, the oil producing subsidiary of Gazprom, will not cut oil production because of the decision of the alliance of Organization... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T23:07+0000

2022-10-13T23:07+0000

2022-10-13T23:07+0000

russia

gazprom neft

gazprom

opec

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19294/36/192943646_0:29:640:389_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2f5170f501b6f6f183e6fb42003351.jpg

OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, partly caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.The chair added that the physical reduction in oil production under the deal will be one million barrels per day.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gazprom neft, gazprom, opec