Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom and Hungary will sign amendments to the contract on Thursday, and there are good conditions for Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister...
Gazprom and Budapest to Sign Amendments to Contract on Thursday, Hungarian FM Szijjarto Says

10:26 GMT 13.10.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom and Hungary will sign amendments to the contract on Thursday, and there are good conditions for Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto told reporters that changes in the contract are good for Hungary in financial terms.
The minister once again stressed that his country won't support European Commission sanctions that put gas deliveries from Russia at risk.

"We are absolutely interested in maintaining energy cooperation between the Russian Federation and Hungary. And we have made it clear that we will not agree to any sanctions regime that jeopardizes the security of energy supplies to our country", Szijjarto said.

He also noted that a ceasefire and peace negotiations in Ukraine are the only way to end the energy crisis.
On Wednesday, Budapest lambasted EC proposals as threatening the energy supply of EU member states - in particular the possible introduction of a price cap for Russian gas.
The EU imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow launching its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The restriction exacerbated energy issues in Europe amid increasing inflation and fuel prices, leading to a major energy crisis and skyrocketing cost of living.
The situation became even more complicated after terror attacks against the Nord Stream pipelines in September, which halted gas deliveries via the Baltic Sea.
