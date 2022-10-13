https://sputniknews.com/20221013/gazprom-and-budapest-to-sign-amendments-to-contract-on-thursday-hungarian-fm-szijjarto-says-1101799590.html

Gazprom and Budapest to Sign Amendments to Contract on Thursday, Hungarian FM Szijjarto Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom and Hungary will sign amendments to the contract on Thursday, and there are good conditions for Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

Szijjarto told reporters that changes in the contract are good for Hungary in financial terms.The minister once again stressed that his country won't support European Commission sanctions that put gas deliveries from Russia at risk.He also noted that a ceasefire and peace negotiations in Ukraine are the only way to end the energy crisis.The minister likewise argued that it is necessary to avoid attacks similar to those that occurred on the Nord Stream network on the TurkStream pipeline.On Wednesday, Budapest lambasted EC proposals as threatening the energy supply of EU member states - in particular the possible introduction of a price cap for Russian gas.The EU imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow launching its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The restriction exacerbated energy issues in Europe amid increasing inflation and fuel prices, leading to a major energy crisis and skyrocketing cost of living.The situation became even more complicated after terror attacks against the Nord Stream pipelines in September, which halted gas deliveries via the Baltic Sea.

