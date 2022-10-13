https://sputniknews.com/20221013/florida-jury-recommends-life-sentence-for-parkland-school-shooter-nikolas-cruz-1101820241.html

Florida Jury Recommends Life Sentence for Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A Florida jury on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 people and injured 17 others in a mass shooting... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

While the jurors found that there were several aggravating factors proven beyond a reasonable doubt for all 17 counts of murder, they found that these factors did not ultimately outweigh the mitigating circumstances, thus leading them to recommend a sentence of life in prison without parole rather than the death penalty for each count.Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the sentence on November 1.Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 more on February 14, 2018, during a shooting attack on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Last October, the shooter pleaded guilty to all counts of first-degree murder and all counts of attempted first-degree murder during the massacre.His sentencing trial began in July in order to determine whether the perpetrator should be sentenced to execution or life in prison without the possibility of parole.In this case, Cruz could only be sentenced to the death penalty if all 12 jurors vote on each count unanimously.

