https://sputniknews.com/20221013/eus-first-ever-overseas-aid-stockpile-to-be-based-in-latin-america---commission-1101824731.html

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU's first-ever regional humanitarian stockpile will be built in Panama City to provide residents of Latin America and the Caribbean... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T20:11+0000

2022-10-13T20:11+0000

2022-10-13T20:11+0000

world

europe

european union (eu)

eu aid fund

panama

latin america

caribbean

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104197/43/1041974343_0:239:5263:3199_1920x0_80_0_0_654dd381c72e77995db43e7e7a5d674a.jpg

"Today, I am in Panama, albeit with a regional outlook, to express the EU's continued support to often forgotten and underfunded crises, set to aggravate even further with global impacts of the war in Ukraine. For this reason, we are releasing further funding and enhancing our response by opening the first EU regional humanitarian stockpile in Panama, a strategic point to efficiently deploy aid where it is most needed," Lenarcic said.According to the EU Commission, the funding will cover urgent humanitarian needs throughout the region, including those caused by the Venezuelan crisis, food insecurity, the consequences of natural disasters, transcontinental migration, as well as the consequences of widespread violence and forced displacement.The Latin American and Caribbean region is home to about 650 million people and it is one of the areas most prone to natural disasters in the world. The region is severely affected by violence, forced displacement and armed conflicts, which pose a significant threat to the populations of Colombia, Venezuela, Haiti, and Mexico. The EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to the region since 1995, having invested more than $1.6 billion.

panama

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, european union (eu), eu aid fund, panama, latin america, caribbean