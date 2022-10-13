https://sputniknews.com/20221013/corporate-media-continues-its-campaign-for-escalation-in-ukraine-1101784527.html

Corporate Media Continues Its Campaign for Escalation in Ukraine

Corporate Media Continues Its Campaign for Escalation in Ukraine

DACA Declared Unlawful By Court, Ariel Henry Requests Foreign Occupation of Haiti, Why Peace Is Not Being Given A Chance. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T08:19+0000

2022-10-13T08:19+0000

2022-10-13T08:19+0000

by any means necessary

radio sputnik

daca

immigration

immigration

haiti

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101784381_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9ba5d0101cf9d9515c7188e4132115b.png

Corporate Media Continues Its Campaign For Escalation In Ukraine DACA Declared Unlawful By Court, Ariel Henry Requests Foreign Occupation of Haiti, Why Peace Is Not Being Given A Chance.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Victor, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and organizer for immigrant rights to discuss a recent ruling that has effectively ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program unlawful, why DACA was never enough for the vast majority of undocumented people in the US, the inaction by the Democrats and Joe Biden on implementing protections for undocumented people, and why divide-and-conquer tactics such as the good and bad immigrant dichotomy are designed to stop immigrants from organizing with other poor, working, and oppressed people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the ongoing crisis in Haiti and Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s request for foreign armed forces to occupy Haiti under the guise of humanitarian intervention, what is really behind the protests in Haiti and who controls the strings of Ariel Henry, and why Haiti’s issue is actually an imperialism problem rather than any other justification for further intervention in the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss the growing threat of direct conflict between the US and Russia and why the lessons of the Cuban missile crisis have been forgotten, why the constant stream of propaganda from the corporate media is geared toward discouraging support for peace negotiations, and how support for peace is demonized as support for one side or another.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the corporate media’s one-sided coverage of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and how that allows US officials to escalate the conflict, the Biden administration's clear attempts at activating its base ahead of the midterm elections by providing piecemeal reforms, and why the capitalist electoral system will never deliver on democracy for working, poor, and oppressed people and actively delegitimizes itself.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

haiti

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio sputnik, daca, immigration, immigration, haiti, ukraine, аудио, radio