International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/china-stands-against-weaponizing-politicizing-trade-economy-foreign-ministry-1101814166.html
China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry
China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has always been against politicizing and weaponizing trade and economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T13:35+0000
2022-10-13T13:35+0000
economy
china
global economy
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103231/33/1032313308_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_4669167cf5e48f350d9e6a19fd7c7d09.jpg
On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington should prevent Beijing from using trade as a weapon, adding that Russia is already doing so amid the conflict in Ukraine.The diplomat also urged the global community to forgo the policy of unilateralism and protectionism that impede international trade and economic cooperation.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103231/33/1032313308_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_748db39811e58466cde0e63d8ea1ff51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, global economy, us
china, global economy, us

China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry

13:35 GMT 13.10.2022
© Photo : WikipediaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
© Photo : Wikipedia
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has always been against politicizing and weaponizing trade and economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington should prevent Beijing from using trade as a weapon, adding that Russia is already doing so amid the conflict in Ukraine.
"China is always against politicization and weaponization of economic and trade issues. We are committed to defending liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment, and defending the stability of global industrial and supply chains. It is the unilateral and protectionist practices of certain countries that have impeded international economic and trade cooperation," Mao told a briefing.
The diplomat also urged the global community to forgo the policy of unilateralism and protectionism that impede international trade and economic cooperation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала