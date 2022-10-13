https://sputniknews.com/20221013/china-stands-against-weaponizing-politicizing-trade-economy-foreign-ministry-1101814166.html
China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry
China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has always been against politicizing and weaponizing trade and economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T13:35+0000
2022-10-13T13:35+0000
2022-10-13T13:35+0000
economy
china
global economy
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103231/33/1032313308_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_4669167cf5e48f350d9e6a19fd7c7d09.jpg
On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington should prevent Beijing from using trade as a weapon, adding that Russia is already doing so amid the conflict in Ukraine.The diplomat also urged the global community to forgo the policy of unilateralism and protectionism that impede international trade and economic cooperation.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103231/33/1032313308_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_748db39811e58466cde0e63d8ea1ff51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, global economy, us
china, global economy, us
China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has always been against politicizing and weaponizing trade and economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington should prevent Beijing from using trade as a weapon, adding that Russia is already doing so amid the conflict in Ukraine.
"China is always against politicization and weaponization of economic and trade issues. We are committed to defending liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment, and defending the stability of global industrial and supply chains. It is the unilateral and protectionist practices of certain countries that have impeded international economic and trade cooperation," Mao told a briefing.
The diplomat also urged the global community to forgo the policy of unilateralism and protectionism that impede international trade and economic cooperation.