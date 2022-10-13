https://sputniknews.com/20221013/china-stands-against-weaponizing-politicizing-trade-economy-foreign-ministry-1101814166.html

China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy: Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has always been against politicizing and weaponizing trade and economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington should prevent Beijing from using trade as a weapon, adding that Russia is already doing so amid the conflict in Ukraine.The diplomat also urged the global community to forgo the policy of unilateralism and protectionism that impede international trade and economic cooperation.

