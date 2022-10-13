https://sputniknews.com/20221013/bidens-saudi-heartbreak-1101787776.html

Biden’s Saudi Heartbreak

"There’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done with Russia," Biden said of Saudi Arabia in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. “I’m not going to... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

United States President Joe Biden issued a warning against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, threatening “consequences” after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that they would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day. The cut will likely spike gas prices, which could in turn prompt a sharp poll dive for the Biden administration, as political analysts have seen a strong correlation between inflation and the White House’s approval ratings.The pullback from OPEC will be the largest cut since the start of the pandemic, and spells disaster for Democrats ahead of midterm elections. Biden was successful in getting gas prices to fall to under $4 a gallon in August and even acted as a watchdog against gas companies in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But with OPEC cutting supply, chief commodities analyst for Capital Economics Caroline Bain warns that gas and oil prices will “end the year a little higher.”

