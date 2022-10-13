https://sputniknews.com/20221013/bidens-saudi-heartbreak-1101787776.html
Biden’s Saudi Heartbreak
Biden’s Saudi Heartbreak
"There’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done with Russia," Biden said of Saudi Arabia in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. “I’m not going to... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T00:22+0000
2022-10-13T00:22+0000
2022-10-13T00:22+0000
americas
cartoons
cartoons
political cartoons
biden
biden administration
saudi arabia
oil
gas
oil and gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101787862_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_464233d997ae2aba694a1aa2ebab3e2b.jpg
United States President Joe Biden issued a warning against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, threatening “consequences” after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that they would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day. The cut will likely spike gas prices, which could in turn prompt a sharp poll dive for the Biden administration, as political analysts have seen a strong correlation between inflation and the White House’s approval ratings.The pullback from OPEC will be the largest cut since the start of the pandemic, and spells disaster for Democrats ahead of midterm elections. Biden was successful in getting gas prices to fall to under $4 a gallon in August and even acted as a watchdog against gas companies in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But with OPEC cutting supply, chief commodities analyst for Capital Economics Caroline Bain warns that gas and oil prices will “end the year a little higher.”
americas
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101787862_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_7805c4cda1c7b8f2028d13b4b137fd75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cartoons, cartoons, political cartoons, biden, biden administration, saudi arabia, oil, gas, oil and gas
cartoons, cartoons, political cartoons, biden, biden administration, saudi arabia, oil, gas, oil and gas
Biden’s Saudi Heartbreak
"There’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done with Russia," Biden said of Saudi Arabia in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. “I’m not going to get into what I’d consider and what I have in mind. But there will be — there will be consequences.”
United States President Joe Biden
issued a warning against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, threatening “consequences” after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that they would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day. The cut will likely spike gas prices, which could in turn prompt a sharp poll dive for the Biden administration, as political analysts have seen a strong correlation between inflation and the White House’s approval ratings.
“At a time when maintaining global supply of energy is of paramount importance, this development will have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices,” said the Biden administration, who called OPEC’s cut “shortsighted.” The White House has not yet revealed any specifics about the “consequences” the president alluded to.
The pullback from OPEC will be the largest cut since the start of the pandemic, and spells disaster for Democrats ahead of midterm elections. Biden was successful in getting gas prices to fall to under $4 a gallon in August and even acted as a watchdog
against gas companies in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But with OPEC cutting supply, chief commodities analyst for Capital Economics Caroline Bain warns that gas and oil prices will “end the year a little higher.”