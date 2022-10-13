International
At Least 18 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Bus Explosion in Damascus Province, Source Says
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the Damascus province killed at least 18 Syrian soldiers on Thursday, a security source told Sputnik.
Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that 27 more people were wounded in the attack.Reports suggest that an explosive device was planted on the vehicle, and the military considers the incident to be a terror attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
At Least 18 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Bus Explosion in Damascus Province, Source Says

08:04 GMT 13.10.2022 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 13.10.2022)
Ambulances wait on the Lebanese side of the Arida Border Crossing with Syria on September 23, 2022, for the arrival of the bodies of the shipwrecked Lebanese, who drowned when a boat they boarded sank off Syria's coast.
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the Damascus province killed at least 18 Syrian soldiers on Thursday, a security source told Sputnik.

"At least 18 soldiers were killed after an explosive device went off in a military bus in the province of Damascus," the source said.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that 27 more people were wounded in the attack.
Reports suggest that an explosive device was planted on the vehicle, and the military considers the incident to be a terror attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
