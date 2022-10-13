https://sputniknews.com/20221013/at-least-18-syrian-soldiers-killed-in-bus-explosion-in-damascus-province-source-says-1101800461.html
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the Damascus province killed at least 18 Syrian soldiers on Thursday, a security source told Sputnik.
"At least 18 soldiers were killed after an explosive device went off in a military bus in the province of Damascus," the source said.
Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that 27 more people were wounded in the attack.
Reports suggest that an explosive device was planted on the vehicle, and the military considers the incident to be a terror attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.