https://sputniknews.com/20221013/at-least-18-syrian-soldiers-killed-in-bus-explosion-in-damascus-province-source-says-1101800461.html

At Least 18 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Bus Explosion in Damascus Province, Source Says

At Least 18 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Bus Explosion in Damascus Province, Source Says

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the Damascus province killed at least 18 Syrian soldiers on Thursday, a security source told Sputnik. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T08:04+0000

2022-10-13T08:04+0000

2022-10-13T10:12+0000

world

syria

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101149860_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_babb7e122037884296f281d4e9aae8ee.jpg

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that 27 more people were wounded in the attack.Reports suggest that an explosive device was planted on the vehicle, and the military considers the incident to be a terror attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, explosion