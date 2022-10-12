https://sputniknews.com/20221012/white-house-unveils-new-security-strategy-saying-us-not-seeking-conflict-or-new-cold-war-1101775757.html

New US Security Strategy: No Cold War But China and Russia Still Main Threats

New US Security Strategy: No Cold War But China and Russia Still Main Threats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States does not seek conflict or new cold war and wants to avoid situation in which competition escalates into world of rigid... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T16:07+0000

2022-10-12T16:07+0000

2022-10-12T16:48+0000

americas

us

white house

us national security strategy

russia

china

nuclear threat

start treaty

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099394415_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_19ef6748a02fe8652b94afa7ddbe8243.jpg

"We also want to avoid a world in which competition escalates into a world of rigid blocs. We do not seek conflict or a new Cold War. Rather, we are trying to support every country, regardless of size or strength, in exercising the freedom to make choices that serve their interests. This is a critical difference between our vision, which aims to preserve the autonomy and rights of less powerful states, and that of our rivals, which does not," the White House said.The United States sees strategic competition as global but will avoid temptation to view world solely through competitive lens, as per the country's new national security strategy document."Strategic competition is global, but we will avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms," the White House said.US Sees China as Most Consequential Challenge, Russia as Security ThreatThe White House’s new national security strategy views China as the “most consequential geopolitical challenge” to the United States, even more so than Russia.The strategy recognizes that "the PRC presents America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge,” National Security Council Jake Sullivan said in a press conference.At the same time, the United States believes it is possible to coexist peacefully with China and jointly contribute to human progress"It is possible for the United States and the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to coexist peacefully, and share in and contribute to human progress together," the White House said in its new National Security Strategy.China plays central role in the global economy and has a significant impact on shared challenges, particularly climate change and global public health, the new National Security Strategy read.As for Russia, Washingron will develop "pragmatic modes" on interacting with Moscow to address mutually beneficial issues.US Has Interest in Security in Taiwan StraitThe United States has an interest in maintaining peace and security across the Taiwan Strait, and remains committed to both the One China policy and the Taiwan Relations Act. “We have an abiding interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity and a matter of international concern and attention. We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, and do not support Taiwan independence,” the White House said in its new National Security Strategy. Washington remains committed to its One China policy, as well as the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, the document added. “And we will uphold our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to support Taiwan’s self-defense and to maintain our capacity to resist any resort to force or coercion against Taiwan,” the strategy said.US Seeks to Reduce Risks of Nuclear War But Will Modernize Its ArsenalThe United States is committed to reducing risks of nuclear war but will modernize its nuclear weapons and strengthen its deterrence commitments to its allies."The United States has set forth a new framework for US policy in the region based on America’s unparalleled comparative advantage in building partnerships, coalitions, and alliances to strengthen deterrence, while using diplomacy to de-escalate tensions, reduce risks of new conflicts, and set a long-term foundation for stability," it added.However, according to the released document, the United States retains an interest in preserving strategic stability and developing a more expansive, transparent and verifiable arms control infrastructure to succeed New START.“America retains an interest in preserving strategic stability and developing a more expansive, transparent, and verifiable arms control infrastructure to succeed New START and in rebuilding European security arrangements which, due to Russia’s actions, have fallen in to disrepair,” the White House said.US Seeks Expansion of Economic OpportunitiesMain goals of the new national security strategy are protecting Americans and expanding US economic opportunities."President Biden’s National Security Strategy outlines how the United States will advance our vital interests and pursue a free, open, prosperous, and secure world. We will leverage all elements of our national power to outcompete our strategic competitors; tackle shared challenges; and shape the rules of the road," the White House said.It added that the strategy will protect the security of Americans and "expand economic opportunity" and "realize and defend the democratic values at the heart of the American way of life."As per the document, the US has emphasized an urgent need to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in its new national security strategy, pledging to work with its partners and allies to this end.“We know that long-term energy security depends on clean energy. Recognizing this transition will not happen overnight, we will work with partners and allies to ensure energy security and affordability, secure access to critical mineral supply chains, and create a just transition for impacted workers,” the document stated.It named collaborators including the International Energy Agency, US-EU Task Force on European Energy Security, Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation, Power Africa, Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, and Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation.US to Deepen Allied Cooperation in ArcticThe US plans to deepen its cooperation with Arctic allies and partners and maintain regional institutions such as the Arctic Council despite the challenges posed by Russia's operation in Ukraine, according to its new national security strategy document.“We will deepen our cooperation with our Arctic allies and partners and work with them to sustain the Arctic Council and other Arctic institutions despite the challenges to Arctic cooperation posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the document stated. It noted that Russia had made significant military investments in the Arctic over the last decade, “creating new risks of unintended conflict and hindering cooperation.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221004/scholar-us-escalates-rhetoric-to-pressure-china-ahead-of-midterms--beijings-20th-party-congress-1101503544.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/bidens-taiwan-defense-vows-how-us-using-salami-slicing-strategy-to-dilute-one-china-principle-1100977719.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221011/no-the-worlds-not-heading-for-a-nuclear-apocalypse-heres-why-1101734791.html

americas

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, white house, us national security strategy, russia, china, nuclear threat, start treaty, new start treaty