US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida’s Funding of Migrant Flights to Massachusetts

In September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a plane of approximately 50 migrants who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts as part of a political statement on the Biden administration’s approach to border control. Around the same time, the state of Texas sent busloads of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ DC residence.The moves drew criticism from local residents and attention from national media, with experts telling Sputnik that the action was an effective political stuntTIG plans to begin work on the matter as quickly as possible, consistent with meeting other oversight mandates and priorities, Delmar added.Democratic US Senator Ed Markey, who was among the lawmakers to request the probe, praised TIG’s response in a statement later on Wednesday.Martha’s Vineyard, an island where former US President Barack Obama owns a mansion, was chosen as an end destination for the migrants due to its status as a so-called "sanctuary" location where immigration laws are selectively unenforced.

