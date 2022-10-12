International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UNGA Adopts Resolution Rejecting Referenda in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye
UNGA Adopts Resolution Rejecting Referenda in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution condemning Russia for the referenda held in four formerly Ukrainian...
A total of 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, five opposed it and 35 others abstained from voting.Russia attempted to hold the vote through a "secret ballot" in order to decrease the possibility of Western pressure influencing the votes of other countries. However, the assembly rejected the idea.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement after the resolution was adopted said the UNGA’s vote serves as a reminder that the majority of nations stand with Ukraine in defense of the UN Charter.The United States will continue working with partners across the globe to support Ukraine, Blinken added.Moscow lambasted the resolution, noting that it is yet further proof that the West is planning on prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.Previously, Washington and Brussels refused to recognize votes in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, despite the fact that people overwhelmingly supported joining Russia.However, they were perfectly fine with such procedures in the past - when it suited their interests.For instance, Germany supported such referendums triggering the collapse of Yugoslavia in 1990-1991, welcoming votes in Croatia and Slovenia, despite concerns that it may destabilize the Balkans. The US and the European countries also recognized "popular surveys" in Baltic states during the breakup of the Soviet Union.
UNGA Adopts Resolution Rejecting Referenda in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye

22:40 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 13.10.2022)
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution condemning Russia for the referenda held in four formerly Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye.
A total of 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, five opposed it and 35 others abstained from voting.
Russia attempted to hold the vote through a "secret ballot" in order to decrease the possibility of Western pressure influencing the votes of other countries. However, the assembly rejected the idea.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement after the resolution was adopted said the UNGA’s vote serves as a reminder that the majority of nations stand with Ukraine in defense of the UN Charter.

"By adopting this resolution, the assembled nations made clear: they will not tolerate an attempt by any UN Member State to seize land by force. The vote delivers a resounding rebuke to Russia for its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken stated.

The United States will continue working with partners across the globe to support Ukraine, Blinken added.
Moscow lambasted the resolution, noting that it is yet further proof that the West is planning on prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.
Previously, Washington and Brussels refused to recognize votes in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, despite the fact that people overwhelmingly supported joining Russia.
However, they were perfectly fine with such procedures in the past - when it suited their interests.
For instance, Germany supported such referendums triggering the collapse of Yugoslavia in 1990-1991, welcoming votes in Croatia and Slovenia, despite concerns that it may destabilize the Balkans. The US and the European countries also recognized "popular surveys" in Baltic states during the breakup of the Soviet Union.
