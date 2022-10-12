https://sputniknews.com/20221012/ukraine-tensions-escalate-after-bombing-of-crimean-bridge-1101739819.html
Ukraine Tensions Escalate After Bombing of Crimean Bridge
Tensions In Ukraine Heighten After Bridge Attack, Maryland Court Hears Case on African Cemetery, Why China Is Winning The Tech War. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T08:33+0000
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News journalist and correspondent Wyatt Reed to discuss the bombing of the Crimea bridge and other escalations in the NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine, an on-the-ground update on an artillery attack in Donetsk that Wyatt personally witnessed and reported on, the US and NATO’s complicity in scuttling peace negotiations and continuing the conflict to fight down to the last Ukrainian, and why a movement is needed to demand peace from the US and NATO powers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, president of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition to discuss an update on the struggle to preserve the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland, how the struggle to preserve the cemetery connects to the original exploitation and sale of enslaved Africans, and the effort by Bethesda officials to hide the crimes of slavery and murder that took place on Bethesda plantations.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the tech war between the US and China and how China is winning it, how China’s model of development and economic planning has encouraged cooperation and the creation of new technologies, how a new EU law could force Apple to change how Iphones are charged and how corporations have fought against charger standardization, and Twitter’s pursuit of networks and encouragement of sharing links to tweets rather than sharing screenshots.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss a stunning recording of the Los Angeles City Council president and other LA leaders making racist remarks about Black people and indigenous Latinos, the fallout from OPEC’s decision to cut production of oil in defiance of US lobbying efforts and what that might mean as the US heads to midterm elections, and how Black communities in Washington, DC were displaced in favor of white people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
