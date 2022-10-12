https://sputniknews.com/20221012/uae-singapore-working-to-make-indias-rupay-acceptable-in-their-countries-finance-minister-says-1101746153.html

UAE, Singapore Working to Make India’s RuPay ‘Acceptable’ in Their Countries, Finance Minister Says

UAE, Singapore Working to Make India's RuPay 'Acceptable' in Their Countries, Finance Minister Says

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working towards making the RuPay payment mechanism “acceptable” in their countries.Note that the Indian government officially launched RuPay cards in Singapore and the UAE in 2019.The Rupay mechanism has also been rolled out in Nepal and Bhutan, which neighbor India. New Delhi is also holding talks with France and the Philippines to make the Indian payment system widely acceptable in their countries, according to officials.The Rupay payment mechanism is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The system is meant to serve as an alternative to Mastercard and Visa.The UPI and the BHIM app were also developed by the NPCI. In conjunction with the Rupay payment system, BHIM and UPI have been floated with the intention to create a “robust digital payment ecosystem”, according to the government.The UPI is meant to serve as an alternative to the Western-backed SWIFT system, while the BHIM app allows for the real-time transfer of funds using the UPI as an interface.Sitharaman also underlined during her conversation at the Brookings Institution that the rolling out of the domestically-developed payment systems was part of India’s efforts to advance digitization in all sectors of the economy.

