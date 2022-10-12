International
BREAKING: Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/two-delegations-of-us-congressmen-arrive-in-taiwan-1101748744.html
Two Delegations of US Congressmen Arrive in Taiwan
Two Delegations of US Congressmen Arrive in Taiwan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two delegations of US congressmen led by Republican Brad Wenstrup and Democrat Seth Moulton have arrived in Taiwan despite increased... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T08:01+0000
2022-10-12T08:01+0000
us-china tensions over taiwan
china
us
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg
The two delegations will stay in Taiwan until Thursday. During the visit, the US congressmen plan to meet with the head of the island's administration, Tsai Ing-wen, to exchange views on bilateral relations, issues of regional security, and trade and economic cooperation, according to the island's foreign ministry.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c54ef689d6ef39a1b9e8f6f882c0bc0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, taiwan
china, us, taiwan

Two Delegations of US Congressmen Arrive in Taiwan

08:01 GMT 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanSupporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two delegations of US congressmen led by Republican Brad Wenstrup and Democrat Seth Moulton have arrived in Taiwan despite increased tensions between China mainland and the West, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said.

"[Taiwanese Foreign] Minister [Joseph] Wu held a banquet welcoming two #US delegations comprising congressmen @RepBradWenstrup, @RepMoulton, [Republican] @michaelgwaltz and [Democrat] @kaikahele. We thank our friends for the rich discussions on defense, deterrence and #Taiwan's role in fostering #IndoPacific peace and stability," the Taiwanese foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The two delegations will stay in Taiwan until Thursday. During the visit, the US congressmen plan to meet with the head of the island's administration, Tsai Ing-wen, to exchange views on bilateral relations, issues of regional security, and trade and economic cooperation, according to the island's foreign ministry.
The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
© Screenshot/GuardianScreenshot captures moment US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen on August 3, 2022.
Screenshot captures moment US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen on August 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
Screenshot captures moment US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen on August 3, 2022.
© Screenshot/Guardian
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала