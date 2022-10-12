https://sputniknews.com/20221012/twitter-reviewing-account-suspension-policy-likely-to-keep-trump-out-reports-suggest-1101752270.html

Twitter Reviewing Account Suspension Policy, Likely to Keep Trump Out, Reports Suggest

Twitter Reviewing Account Suspension Policy, Likely to Keep Trump Out, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter is reviewing its policy related to the permanent suspension of accounts with the possibility of introducing less harsh measures in a... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T10:10+0000

2022-10-12T10:10+0000

2022-10-12T10:14+0000

americas

twitter

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100919172_0:59:3433:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa0f54d6640262220dd10cbae5b024a.jpg

However, any change in Twitter's policy, once introduced, would not provide for an unblocking of former US President Donald Trump's account because the removal of bans for inciting violence is not under discussion, the report said.The months-long review, which has not yet given any results, comes as US rapper Kanye West's Twitter account was blocked following publication of "anti-Semitic" tweet on Saturday, according to the newspaper.Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook* following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies. The former president later launched a new social network Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression.Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion in late April. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."* Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia as extremist, terrorist organizations.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, donald trump