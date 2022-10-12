https://sputniknews.com/20221012/trumps-former-fixer-michael-cohen-says-hed-fear-for-his-safety-with-45-back-in-office-1101779830.html

Trump’s Former ‘Fixer’ Michael Cohen Says He’d Fear for His Safety With 45 Back in Office

Michael Cohen, the onetime “fixer” for Trump who later turned against his former boss and helped the FBI, told The Hill recently that he would fear for his safety if Trump ever returned to power.“Yeah, I am,” Cohen said when The Hill’s “In the Know” asked him if he would worry about his well-being if Trump ever returned to office.“My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen continued. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of - we’ll call it an enemies list - and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”He struck a deal with the FBI in 2018 to plead guilty to nine federal crimes, including tax fraud, bank fraud, lying to Congress, and campaign finance violations, and spent three years in federal custody and house arrest. He later cooperated with Congressional investigations into Trump’s business dealings, and denounced his former boss as a “racist” and a “cheat.”Cohen told the Hill that he thought one of the myriad legal cases being brought against Trump is likely to eventually get the real estate mogul jailed, now that he has lost the immunity of his office, including the recent FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The federal law enforcement agency carried out hundreds of classified files kept in boxes in a storage closet in an August search and seizure, which reportedly included information on a foreign power’s nuclear weapons arsenal.Interestingly, in an interview with the Washington Post a day prior, Cohen said he didn’t expect Trump to become president in 2024, as many have speculated might happen.“He also knows very well, statistically, that he cannot win the general election. He’s lost those independents now, based upon Roe v. Wade, climate, student relief, etc. So what he’ll do is he will seek to remain relevant in the party by becoming a power broker and believing that whichever nominee he backs and endorses will owe him a duty of loyalty so that, in the event that his day of reckoning comes, they will terminate or pardon him from the plethora of litigation and consequences that currently plagues him,” he predicted.Both of Cohen’s interviews were given in connection with the release of his second book, “Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics,” which hit shelves on Tuesday.

